The Week in Pictures: Feb. 10 - 17

Rumor, winner of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, poses for a photo at One World Observatory on Feb. 15, 2017 in New York City.
Rumor was crowned America's top dog Tuesday night when, a year after a near miss, she came out of retirement to win best in show. The 5-year-old pup is named after an Adele song and is just the second German shepherd to win the event.
She'd been at home in Wisconsin for months, a house pet headed toward having puppies, when she suddenly jumped back into the show ring in January. Her handler and co-owner Kent Boyle said that this would definitely, for real, be her last major show.
President Donald Trump extends his hand to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they meet in Oval Office at the White House in Washington on Feb. 13. The neighboring leaders, polar opposites in nearly every way, took up the thorny subjects of trade and immigration at their first face to face meeting.
While the two leaders stressed shared interests, their contrasting views were also on display. Responding to questions from reporters, Trump defended his refugee and immigration orders, saying that "we cannot let the wrong people in." Trudeau, on the other hand, said Canada continues to "pursue our policies of openness."
An olive ridley turtle lays her eggs in the sand on India's Rushikulya beach early Feb. 16. Thousands of the sea turtles started to come ashore in the last few days from the Bay of Bengal to lay their eggs on the beach, which is one of the three mass nesting sites in the Indian coastal state of Orissa.
The hatchlings that survive will return to the same beach to lay their eggs when they are mature adults.
The Oroville Dam spillway releases 100,000 cubic feet of water per second down the main spillway in Oroville, California on Feb. 13.
It's been more than a week since engineers at the nation's tallest dam noticed damage to its emergency spillway, launching a series of events that culminated with the threat of catastrophic flooding and the two-day evacuation of nearly 200,000 California residents downstream.
Officials said Thursday that they are confident the lake behind Oroville Dam will keep draining despite storms expected to dump several inches of rain in the coming days.
Evacuees Jason and his wife Elizabeth Bourquin of Live Oak, settle in for the night with their son Dallas, 5, at the Neighborhood Church of Chico in Chico, California on Feb. 13.
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea announced Tuesday afternoon that residents could return home after the repairs and the lake's lowered levels. He conceded the evacuation was "chaotic" but defended the decision as "better safe than sorry."
Wildfires threaten a suburb of Christchurch on New Zealand's South Island taken after sunset, Feb. 15. More than 1,400 residents of New Zealand's Christchurch city returned home on Friday as firefighters contained a massive wildfire that led to their evacuation, destroying properties and power networks.
The wildfire in Christchurch's Port Hills district spread rapidly over Thursday, covering more than 4,447 acres and forcing authorities to declare a state of emergency, which remained in place on Friday.
Drag Queen Olivia Jones, member of the electoral college, center, attends a German parliamentary assembly coming together to elect the country's new president in Berlin on Feb. 12.
A special assembly elected former German foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier by an overwhelming majority Sunday to be the country's new president.
Spectators watch figure skaters perform at the Paektusan Prize International Figure Skating Festival in Pyongyang on Feb. 15. The yearly festival celebrates former leader Kim Jong Il. The late Kim Jong Il was the father of current leader Kim Jong Un — and his half-brother Kim Jong Nam, who died in Malaysia earlier this week after a suspected poisoning.
Fishermen look at pilot whales which died in a mass stranding at Farewell Spit on Feb. 11.
More than 650 pilot whales had beached themselves along Farewell Spit at the tip of the South Island in two separate mass strandings over recent days. About 350 whales have died, including 20 that were euthanized. Another 100 have been refloated by volunteers and more than 200 have swum away unassisted.
Residents attend a wake for two boys who were kidnapped and killed in San Juan Sacatepequez, Guatemala on Feb. 14. More than 2,000 people attended a funeral procession for Carlos Daniel Xiqin, 10, and Oscar Armando Top Cotzajay, 11, who were reported abducted walking to school Friday morning.
Residents found the boys stuffed in sacks over the weekend, with the boys' throats slashed and hands and feet bound. Neighbors reported a ransom demand was made. Such crimes have driven emigration from Guatemala to the United States, as families seek refuge from the violence.
A swimmer goes for an early morning dip in the Mediterranean sea in temperatures of 46.4 Fahrenheit across Beirut, Lebanon on Feb. 16.
A woman cleans the village square after firecracker were set off as part of the "beat the Buddha" celebration in Yuxi village, China on Feb. 10. Villagers in China's eastern Fujian province have a unique way of worshiping Buddha: they beat a rock statue of the deity to wish for a good new year and an abundant harvest.