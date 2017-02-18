The Week in Pictures: Feb. 10 - 17

1.

Rumor, winner of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, poses for a photo at One World Observatory on Feb. 15, 2017 in New York City.

Rumor was crowned America's top dog Tuesday night when, a year after a near miss, she came out of retirement to win best in show. The 5-year-old pup is named after an Adele song and is just the second German shepherd to win the event.

She'd been at home in Wisconsin for months, a house pet headed toward having puppies, when she suddenly jumped back into the show ring in January. Her handler and co-owner Kent Boyle said that this would definitely, for real, be her last major show.

Matthew Eisman / Getty Images