The Week in Pictures: Feb. 17 - 24

A member of Iraq's government-sanctioned paramilitary forces, made up mainly of Shiite militiamen, fires towards ISIS militants during a battle west of Mosul, Iraq on Feb. 22, 2017.

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces launched a major air-and-ground offensive Sunday to retake western Mosul from ISIS militants and drive the extremist group from its last major urban bastion in Iraq.

Mosul fell into the hands of the extremists in the summer of 2014, during a shocking blitz that captured large swaths of northern and western Iraq. The battle for the city has already driven the militants from the eastern half of the city, which is divided roughly in half by the Tigris River.

