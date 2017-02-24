Feedback
Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Feb. 17 - 24

See the best photos of the week.

18 Photos

1.

A member of Iraq's government-sanctioned paramilitary forces, made up mainly of Shiite militiamen, fires towards ISIS militants during a battle west of Mosul, Iraq on Feb. 22, 2017.

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces launched a major air-and-ground offensive Sunday to retake western Mosul from ISIS militants and drive the extremist group from its last major urban bastion in Iraq.

Mosul fell into the hands of the extremists in the summer of 2014, during a shocking blitz that captured large swaths of northern and western Iraq. The battle for the city has already driven the militants from the eastern half of the city, which is divided roughly in half by the Tigris River.

Reuters
2.

A crocodile rests at the "El Tronador" Wildlife Rescue Center in Berlin, El Salvador on Feb. 20. Endangered species and victims of trafficking, are rescued and rehabilitated at the shelter supported by a Salvadorean geothermic energy company, with the aim of releasing them into the wild and contribute to the conservation of native species.

Marvin Recinos / AFP - Getty Images
3.

An injured woman comforts a child at a hospital, after jets believed to belong to the Russian or Syrian Air Forces pounded the Barzeh and Qaboun neighborhoods in the northeast corner of Damascus, Syria on Feb. 20.

Airstrikes in the Syrian capital left at least seven people dead Monday as activists reported a third straight day of escalations by pro-government forces. The side-by-side Barzeh, Qaboun, and Tishreen neighborhoods form one of the last two footholds of the Syrian opposition inside the Damascus city limits.

Sarieh Abu Zaid / EPA
4. A Hindu man dressed as Lord Shiva holds a lit candle in his mouth as he takes part in a religious procession ahead of the Maha Shivratri Festival in Jalandhar, India on Feb. 22. Hindus mark the Maha Shivratri festival by offering special prayers and fasting to worship Lord Shiva, the lord of destruction. Shammi Mehra / AFP - Getty Images
5.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket disappears into clouds after it lifted off on a supply mission to the International Space Station from historic launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Feb. 19.

A SpaceX rocket soared from NASA's long-idled moonshot pad Sunday, sending up space station supplies from the exact spot where astronauts embarked on the lunar landings nearly a half-century ago.

It was the first flight from NASA's legendary Launch Complex 39A since the shuttle program ended almost six years ago, and SpaceX's first liftoff from Florida since a rocket explosion last summer.

Joe Skipper / Reuters
6.

A woman cries near the coffin containing the body of a relative who died at the country's largest prison in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Feb. 21. Relatives wailed in grief or stared stoically as flowers were placed on 20 caskets at a mass funeral for the latest group of inmates who died miserably in Haiti's largest prison, most without ever having been convicted of any crime.

Dieu Nalio Chery / AP
7.

A migrants stands on deck of a boat sailing towards the Italian port of Pozzallo after being rescued by Proactiva Open Arms in the Mediterranean off the Libya on Feb. 19.

Proactiva Open Arms are a Spanish charity based out of Malta who provide search and rescue assistance to migrants in distress at sea. They patrol the SAR and Rescue Zone off the coast of Libya running rescue missions for the hundreds of migrants who continue to make perilous journey across the Mediterranean in hope of reaching the European mainland.

David Ramos / Getty Images
8. An Emirati man walks with his camel across the Hameem desert in the United Arab Emirates on Feb. 24. Karim Sahib / AFP - Getty Images
9. Revelers in costumes enjoy the first day of carnival celebrations in Mohacs, Hungary on Feb. 23. During the parade, people traditionally dress in costumes with frightening wooden masks and use noisy wooden rattlers to scare away winter. Sandor Ujvari / EPA
10. President Donald Trump sits for an interview in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on Feb. 23. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
11. A girl reacts to a 3D drawing of animals on the safety wall at a construction site of the archery venue for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Feb. 19. Shizuo Kambayashi / AP
12.

Children eat porridge as the World Food Program distributes hot meals at a settlement in Imvepi, Uganda on Feb. 23.

The continuing flow of refugees from South Sudan is putting pressure on the many humanitarian partners and their capacity to cope with the crisis. The United Nations said that more than 1.5 million asylum seekers have taken refuge in Uganda since civil war erupted in South Sudan in December 2013, with 100,00 entering in 2017 this far.

Uganda continues to see a flow of between 1000 to 4000 people crossing the border every day. A famine was declared in South Sudan this week which is likely to lead to an increased flow of people seeking help into the north of the country.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
13.

Campers set structures on fire in preparation of the Army Corp's deadline to leave the Oceti Sakowin camp on Feb. 22 in Cannon Ball, North Dakota.

Some of the last remnants of the Dakota Access pipeline protest camp went up in flames Wednesday as opponents of the project set fire to makeshift wooden housing as part of a leaving ceremony ahead of a government deadline to get off the federal land.

The Oceti Sakowin camp had been home to demonstrators for six months as they tried to thwart construction of the pipeline. Many of the protesters planned to go peacefully, but authorities arrested others who said they would defy the deadline in a final show of dissent.

Stephen Yang / Getty Images
14. Raymond Kingfisher, 59, of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, sings during a march on the outskirts of the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota on Feb. 22. Terray Sylvester / Reuters
15. Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath laying ceremony to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in central Moscow on Feb. 23. Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters
16. A cow is photographed with the hopes of being selected as Saxony's most beautiful milk cow in Verden, Germany on Feb. 23. Around 200 animals competed in the annual "Show of the Best" in 18 categories. Carmen Jaspersen / dpa via AP
17. A female Kurdish fighter and member of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, made up of an alliance of Arab and Kurdish fighters, adjusts her head scarf in the village of Sabah al-Khayr on the northern outskirts of Deir Ezzor as they advance to encircle an ISIS bastion in Raqqa, Syria on Feb. 21. Delil Souleiman / AFP - Getty Images
18.

A Ford Bronco sits in floodwaters in San Jose, California on Feb. 22.

Some San Jose residents returned home to sort through waterlogged furniture, toys and clothing after being abruptly evacuated when a surging creek carrying engine fuel and sewage water inundated thousands of California homes. With water levels from Coyote Creek receding late Wednesday, officials said some of the 14,000 evacuated residents would be allowed to return home.

The water level in 30-mile long Coyote Creek reached a 100-year high during this week's storm. Downpours in the past few weeks have saturated the once-drought-stricken region and wreaked havoc for residents.

Noah Berger / AFP - Getty Images
