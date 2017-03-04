The Week in Pictures: Feb. 24 - March 3

3.

"La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz holds up the card for Best Picture winner "Moonlight" as actor Warren Beatty and host Jimmy Kimmel, right, look on during the 89th Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 26.

In an unprecedented mixup, the Academy Award for best motion picture was initially given to "La La Land." A minute or two into the celebration by cast and crew, "La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz stepped to the microphone, asked for quiet and said the real winner was "Moonlight."

Kevin Winter / Getty Images