The Week in Pictures: Feb. 24 - March 3

"La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz holds up the card for Best Picture winner "Moonlight" as actor Warren Beatty and host Jimmy Kimmel, right, look on during the 89th Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 26.
In an unprecedented mixup, the Academy Award for best motion picture was initially given to "La La Land." A minute or two into the celebration by cast and crew, "La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz stepped to the microphone, asked for quiet and said the real winner was "Moonlight."
Carryn Owens, the wife of slain Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens, looks up while being honored by President Donald Trump during his address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 28.
Owens was killed in a deadly commando raid in Yemen just days after Trump took office.
Debbie Loughridge looks out the window of her living room as she begins to clean up after a tornado destroyed her home in Naplate, Illinois, on March 1.
At least six tornadoes touched down in northern Illinois the night before.
Residents Valerie McAvoy with daughter Jayda Weathersby, 9, hug as they survey tornado damage in Naplate, Illinois on March 1.
The Naplate-Ottawa tornado killed two people and left at least 14 others injured.
Displaced Iraqis flee as Iraqi forces battled ISIS fighters to recapture the west of Mosul on Feb. 28, 2017.
Hundreds of civilians fled through the desert to escape fighting and privation in Mosul, joining thousands of others who left their homes as conditions worsened in the city's west.
A young woman gathers with other displaced Iraqis fleeing Mosul on Feb. 28.
Iraqi forces captured the eastern side of Mosul in January after 100 days of fighting and launched their attack on the districts that lie west of the Tigris river on Feb. 19.
PHOTOS: Iraqis Stream Out of Mosul as Battle Against ISIS Intensifies
Supporters of Israeli settlements stand on the roof of a house slated to be demolished in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank during an operation by Israeli forces to empty the houses on Feb. 28.
Nine homes in the Ofra settlement were found to have been built on private Palestinian land and the Israeli supreme court ordered them razed by March 5, rejecting last minute petitions to delay the demolition or have the buildings sealed instead.
Performers spin during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro on Feb. 27. Competitors work for months to prepare for Brazil's famous Carnival parades which feature samba dancing, costumes and magnificent floats.