Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
Week in Pictures
News
gallery

The Week in Pictures: Feb. 24 - March 3

A widow looks to the heavens, Iraqis flee Mosul, a big day on Wall Street and more of the best pictures of the week.

13 Photos

advertisement
advertisement
1. President Donald Trump's grandson Joseph Kushner holds a model of Marine One as they walk across the South Lawn of the White House on March 3 before boarding the helicopter for the short flight to nearby Andrews Air Force Base. Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP
2. Firefighters investigate the scene after a single-engine aircraft crashed into a building on Feb. 28 across the Merrimack River from Lawrence Municipal Airport in Methuen, Massachusetts. According to police, the pilot of the home-built plane was killed, while no one in the building was hurt. Elise Amendola / AP
3.

"La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz holds up the card for Best Picture winner "Moonlight" as actor Warren Beatty and host Jimmy Kimmel, right, look on during the 89th Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 26.

In an unprecedented mixup, the Academy Award for best motion picture was initially given to "La La Land." A minute or two into the celebration by cast and crew, "La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz stepped to the microphone, asked for quiet and said the real winner was "Moonlight."

PHOTOS: Best Picture Fiasco Unfolds at Academy Awards

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
advertisement
advertisement
4. Specialists Gregg Maloney, left, and Michael Pistillo wear ashes on their foreheads for Ash Wednesday near the close of trading on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 1. Banks and other financial companies led U.S. stocks sharply higher, pushing the Dow Jones industrial average to close above 21,000 points for the first time. Richard Drew / AP
5. Kevin Bickner of the U.S. competes in the Men's Ski Jumping HS100 Final during the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships on Feb. 25 in Lahti, Finland. Matthias Hangst / Getty Images
6. A woman walks towards the border to cross from the U.S. into Canada near Hemmingford, Quebec on March 2. The woman arrived in a taxi with a group that claimed to be from Syria. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said there has been a significant increase over the past few months in the number of people illegally crossing the border, mostly in Quebec, Manitoba and British Columbia. Dario Ayala / Reuters
advertisement
advertisement
7.

Carryn Owens, the wife of slain Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens, looks up while being honored by President Donald Trump during his address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 28.

Owens was killed in a deadly commando raid in Yemen just days after Trump took office.

PHOTOS: Scenes from Trump's First Address to Congress

Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images
8.

Debbie Loughridge looks out the window of her living room as she begins to clean up after a tornado destroyed her home in Naplate, Illinois, on March 1.

At least six tornadoes touched down in northern Illinois the night before.

Tannen Maury / EPA
9.

Residents Valerie McAvoy with daughter Jayda Weathersby, 9, hug as they survey tornado damage in Naplate, Illinois on March 1.

The Naplate-Ottawa tornado killed two people and left at least 14 others injured.

Zbigniew Bzdak / Chicago Tribune via AP
advertisement
advertisement
10.

Displaced Iraqis flee as Iraqi forces battled ISIS fighters to recapture the west of Mosul on Feb. 28, 2017.

Hundreds of civilians fled through the desert to escape fighting and privation in Mosul, joining thousands of others who left their homes as conditions worsened in the city's west.

Aris Messinis / AFP - Getty Images
11.

A young woman gathers with other displaced Iraqis fleeing Mosul on Feb. 28.

Iraqi forces captured the eastern side of Mosul in January after 100 days of fighting and launched their attack on the districts that lie west of the Tigris river on Feb. 19.

PHOTOS: Iraqis Stream Out of Mosul as Battle Against ISIS Intensifies

Aris Messinis / AFP - Getty Images
12.

Supporters of Israeli settlements stand on the roof of a house slated to be demolished in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank during an operation by Israeli forces to empty the houses on Feb. 28.

Nine homes in the Ofra settlement were found to have been built on private Palestinian land and the Israeli supreme court ordered them razed by March 5, rejecting last minute petitions to delay the demolition or have the buildings sealed instead.

Menahem Kahana / AFP - Getty Images
advertisement
advertisement
13.

Performers spin during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro on Feb. 27. Competitors work for months to prepare for Brazil's famous Carnival parades which feature samba dancing, costumes and magnificent floats.

The Week in Pictures: Feb. 17 - 24

Mauro Pimentel / AP
Topics Week in Pictures, Latin America, Latino, Mideast, Photo, U.S. news
First Published
Next Story The Week in Pictures: Feb. 17 - 24