The Week in Pictures: Feb. 3 - 10

Tens of thousands of people shine lights from mobile phones and torches during a protest in front of the government building in Bucharest, Romania, on Feb. 5, 2017.
Romania's two-month-old Social Democrat-led coalition government withdrew a contentious decree that would have eased criminal penalties for government officials engaged in corruption after hundreds of thousands protested for days in cities around Romania. Protesters said the measure diluted the anti-corruption fight that has targeted Romania's rich and powerful.
Thousands of protesters continued to fill Victory Square all week, lighting up high-rise buildings in the square with the slogans #exist and #resist, waving Romanian flags and yelling "Resignation!"
PHOTOS: In Romania, Protests Prompt Government to Rescind Corruption Bill
Israeli police use water cannon to disperse Ultra-Orthodox Jewish demonstrators during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusalem on Feb. 9. Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews demonstrated and blocked roads in various locations across the country as they called for the release of a Yeshiva student who was arrested after refusing to join the army.
A woman sits on a car surrounded by debris after a tornado touched down in the eastern part of New Orleans on Feb. 7. Tornadoes struck southeastern Louisiana, destroying homes and businesses, and leaving thousands without power, but no deaths were reported. The worst damage was in the same 9th Ward that was so heavily flooded in 2005's Hurricane Katrina.
PHOTOS: Tornadoes Devastate New Orleans Neighborhoods Hit by Katrina
Lisa Carruth surveys damage after a tornado tore through the eastern part of New Orleans on Feb. 7. The National Weather Service says at least three confirmed tornadoes touched down, including one inside the New Orleans city limits.
A woman feeds seagulls as she travels on a ferry from the European to the Anatolian side of Istanbul on Feb. 4.
Cuban children train during baseball practice in Havana on Feb. 7.
A resident pours water on a fire as it destroys hundreds of houses at an informal settlers community in Delpan, Manila, Philippines on Feb. 7.
Molten lava flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes on Feb. 3, on Reunion Island in the French Indian Ocean.
Dancers laugh as they remove their shoes after performing in the Virgin of Candelaria celebrations in Puno, Peru, on Feb. 5.
A train conductor looks at the snow at the Metro North Greenwich train station on Feb. 9. The biggest storm to hit the Northeast this winter dumped a foot or more of snow along the New York-to-Boston corridor Thursday.
A member of the Endiablada brotherhood sounds his cowbells during the traditional festival in Almonacid del Marquesado, Spain on Feb. 3. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the "Endiablada" (Brotherhood of the Devils) festival at the beginning of February.
Members of the town's all-male religious brotherhood dress up in what they consider devil-type characters, donning colorful jumpsuits and red miter hats. They each carry heavy copper cowbells around their waist, which they clang incessantly, and some run and jump to make as much noise as possible. Each man in the brotherhood also has his own wooden staff that they have inherited or carved, some of which include images of a devil.
Teenage girls of the Long Horn Miao ethnic minority group wear headdresses as they prepare to celebrate Tiaohua or Flower Festival as part of the Lunar New Year on Feb. 6, in Longga village, Guizhou province, southern China. The Long Horn Miao are recognized for their declining practice of wrapping a blend of linen, wool, and the hair of their ancestors around animal horns or a wooden clip to make headdresses.
A man stands beside frescos outside the Mykhaylo Gold Domes cathedral after heavy snowfall in Kiev on Feb. 6.
Rougine, a 19-year-old Arab fighter, embraces another Syrian Democratic Forces soldier near al-Torshan, on the outskirts of Raqqa, Syria on Feb. 6. Unlike Syria's Kurds, who have emphasized gender equality in both their militias and nascent autonomous government in north and northeast Syria, the Arab tribes in the same region are among the more conservative segments of the country's population, and most Arab families find the concept of female fighters "hard to accept."
Migrants block the entrance of the Hellinikon camp in Athens in protest against poor living conditions on Feb. 6. The demonstration broke out at the old Athens airport, which houses hundreds of predominantly Afghan migrants who had announced a hunger strike hours earlier.
A disused Olympic park, Hellinikon houses over 1,500 migrants who say the run-down stadiums are unsuited to long-term habitation. At the start of the major influx in 2015, Afghans were originally viewed as refugees and allowed to continue their journey from Greece to other countries in Europe. But many now face deportation - despite growing insecurity that saw civilian casualties in Afghanistan hit a record high in 2016 - after a disputed deal between EU and Kabul to send migrants back.
Kaique Marcelo Albuquerque is comforted during the funeral of his father, policeman Mario Marcelo Albuquerque, who was killed in the line of duty in Serra, Espirito Santo, Brazil, Feb. 8. Crime and violence has spiked in Espirito Santo since the police went on strike demanding a wage increase.
A Ukrainian fighter of the Right Sector battalion stands in a building damaged by shelling in Avdiivka, Ukraine, on Feb. 4. Fighting in eastern Ukraine sharply escalated this week.
A bull throws a bullfighter during an annual bull taming event in the village of Palamedu on the outskirts of Madurai, India on Feb. 9.
People perform dragon dances with fireworks during a local celebration ahead of China's Lantern Festival in Zunyi, Guizhou province, China on Feb. 8.