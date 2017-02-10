The Week in Pictures: Feb. 3 - 10

1.

Tens of thousands of people shine lights from mobile phones and torches during a protest in front of the government building in Bucharest, Romania, on Feb. 5, 2017.

Romania's two-month-old Social Democrat-led coalition government withdrew a contentious decree that would have eased criminal penalties for government officials engaged in corruption after hundreds of thousands protested for days in cities around Romania. Protesters said the measure diluted the anti-corruption fight that has targeted Romania's rich and powerful.

Thousands of protesters continued to fill Victory Square all week, lighting up high-rise buildings in the square with the slogans #exist and #resist, waving Romanian flags and yelling "Resignation!"

PHOTOS: In Romania, Protests Prompt Government to Rescind Corruption Bill

Andreea Alexandru / AP