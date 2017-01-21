The Week in Pictures: Jan. 13 - 20

1.
President-elect Donald Trump, left, and his wife Melania Trump arrive to the "Make America Great Again Welcome Concert" at the Lincoln Memorial on Jan. 19 in Washington, D.C.
Evan Vucci / AP
2.
A baby is baptized during a mass baptism ceremony on Orthodox Epiphany Day in the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Jan. 19. Orthodox Georgians follow the old Julian calendar. Most countries today use the Gregorian calendar.
Shakh Aivazov / AP
3.
A woman on a bus reacts as Ultra-Orthodox Jews block a bus during a protest against Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth who serve in the Israeli army, in the neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem, on Jan. 17. Exemptions from military conscription were given to the ultra-Orthodox, or Haredim, when Israel was created in 1948
Menahem Kahana / AFP - Getty Images
4.
Keith Andrews visits the memorial to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 16, a national holiday that observes the birthday of the civil rights icon.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images
5.
A man skis down stairs covered in snow on Jan. 17 on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica.
Pascal Pochard-Casabianca / AFP - Getty Images
6.
President-elect Donald Trump waits to stop out onto the portico for his inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20.
Patrick Semansky / AP
7.
President Donald Trump takes the oath of office from Chief Justice John Roberts, as his wife Melania holds the bible on Capitol Hill on Jan. 20. Trump's children look on, from left, Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany.
PHOTOS: Scenes From President Trump's Inauguration
Jim Bourg / Pool via Reuters
9.
A relative of missing Chinese passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 cries before a meeting in Beijing on Jan. 18, a day after authorities announced the end of search operations for the aircraft, which disappeared in 2014.
Australia's transport minister defended the suspension of the undersea search for MH370, after relatives of passengers slammed the decision, and added that it could resume if "credible new evidence" emerges.
Fred Dufour / AFP - Getty Images
10.
A rainbow appears as a firefighter removes debris of the Plasco building in central Tehran on Jan. 20, a day after it was engulfed by fire and collapsed. Dozens of firefighters were reportedly killed when it collapsed.
Ebrahim Noroozi / AP
11.
Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted by police as he arrives at Long Island MacArthur airport in New York on Jan. 19 after his extradition from Mexico.
The epic quest to bring Guzman to the U.S. culminated Friday in a New York courtroom, where the feared former leader of the Sinaloa cartel appeared in a navy jail uniform to face charges that could keep him behind bars for the rest of his life.
U.S. officials via Reuters
12.
A man rides a horse through a bonfire as part of a ritual in honor of Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of domestic animals, in San Bartolome de Pinares, west of Madrid, Spain on Jan. 16. On the eve of Saint Anthony's Day, hundreds ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of the small village of San Bartolome during the "Luminarias," a tradition that dates back 500 years and is meant to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires and protect them for the year to come.
Daniel Ochoa de Olza / AP
13.
Firefighters work amid the remains of a crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Jan. 16.
At least 37 people were killed when the aircraft, on a flight from Hong-Kong to Bishkek, crashed into a residential area near Kyrgyzstan's capital.
Vladimir Voronin / AP
14.
A migrant stands inside an abandoned train wagon used as a makeshift shelter near Belgrade's main railway station on Jan. 16.
Some 7,000 migrants from Asia and the Middle East are stranded in Serbia. Refugee camps are packed and only women and children are likely to be let into them, leaving the men to seek shelter where they can.
ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP - Getty Images
15.
President Donald Trump talks with former President Barack Obama on the steps of the U.S. Capitol after Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20. First lady Melania Trump and Michelle Obama look on.
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 6 - 13
ROB CARR / Pool via AFP - Getty Images