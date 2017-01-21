The Week in Pictures: Jan. 13 - 20

11.

Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted by police as he arrives at Long Island MacArthur airport in New York on Jan. 19 after his extradition from Mexico.

The epic quest to bring Guzman to the U.S. culminated Friday in a New York courtroom, where the feared former leader of the Sinaloa cartel appeared in a navy jail uniform to face charges that could keep him behind bars for the rest of his life.

U.S. officials via Reuters