The Week in Pictures: Jan. 27 - Feb. 3

1. Mamahba, 17, from Guinea, is covered with thermal blankets aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms following a rescue operation near the coasts of Libya in the central Mediterranean Sea on Feb. 3. Giorgos Moutafis / Reuters

2. President Donald Trump walks through the Cross Hall to the East Room to nominate Neil M. Gorsuch to take Justice Antonin Scalia's vacancy on the Supreme Court on Jan. 31 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump nominated federal appellate judge Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee, tilting the balance of the court back in the conservatives' favor. Brendan Smilowski / AFP - Getty Images

3. Chinese dancers wear costumes after performing at a fair on the second day of the Chinese Lunar New Year on Jan. 29 in Beijing, China. Kevin Frayer / Getty Images

4. Israeli settlers barricade themselves in their house as Israeli security forces arrive to the illegal Jewish settlement of Amona, in the West Bank, on Feb. 1. Israeli police have deployed 3,000 policemen around the settlement for a planned eviction ordered by the Israeli Supreme Court. Abir Sultan / EPA

5. Israeli security forces try to arrest settlers who hold each other in a house during the evacuation of the illegal Jewish settlement of Amona, in the West Bank, on Feb. 1. Abir Sultan / EPA

6. Israeli police arrest a settler in Amona outpost in the West Bank, on Feb. 1. Ariel Schalit / AP

7. A woman walks in the snow at Times Square in New York City on Jan. 31. Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

8. Romanian riot police clash with protesters during a demonstration against controversial decrees to pardon corrupt politicians and decriminalize other offenses in front of the government headquarters in Bucharest on Feb. 1. At least 200,000 people hit the streets across Romania or anti-government protests, the largest since communism fell in 1989, media reports said. Daniel Mihailescu / AFP - Getty Images

9. A dancer reads a newspaper while waiting to perform during Virgin of Candelaria celebrations in Puno, Peru on Jan. 29. As many as 40,000 villagers are expected to gather for the annual festival and show their respect for the patron saint of the communities along the shores of Lake Titicaca. Rodrigo Abd / AP

10. An Afghan refugee warms himself by a fire in an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia on Jan. 30. Hundreds of migrants have been sleeping rough in freezing conditions in downtown Belgrade looking for ways to cross the heavily guarded EU borders. Muhammed Muheisen / AP

11. People gather for evening prayer at a rally at Brooklyn's Borough Hall as Yemeni bodega and grocery-stores shut down to protest President Trump's executive order banning immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Yemen, on Feb. 2 in New York. Bryan R. Smith / AFP - Getty Images

12. People walk and skate on the frozen New Danube discharge channel in Vienna, Austria on Jan. 29. Temperatures dropped below zero for weeks after Europe was hit by a cold snap that made the New Danube freeze. Lisi Niesner / EPA

13. Park Yeon-Hee stands before an altar facing the North, to which prayers are offered for relatives and ancestors separated by the Korean war, near the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea in Imjingak on Jan. 28. On the frozen banks of the Imjin river, South Koreans divided from their families decades ago by war gathered to pay respects to their ancestors. According to tradition, Korean ceremonies for the lunar new year must be carried out by the eldest son - they line up before an altar piled with offerings of rice cakes, fruit and fish. Ed Jones / AFP - Getty Images

14. Residents watch the forest burn in Portezuelo, Chile on Jan. 29, 2017. Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has announced that the country will continue with its various measures to deal with wild fires, one of the biggest natural disasters in the country for decades, according to a government report released on Sunday. Esteban Felix / AP

15. Guzier Jarl Lyall Gair and his Jarl throw their torches onto the galley on Jan. 31 in Lerwick, Shetland. The traditional festival of fire, known as Up Helly Aa, takes place annually on the last Tuesday of January. The climax of the day came with participants wearing costumes as they hauled a Viking long boat through the streets of Lerwick to the edge of town where up to 1000 paraders set the vessel ablaze by throwing torches into the galley. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

16. Egyptian fans watch a quarter-final football game between Egypt and Morocco in a cafe during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo, Egypt on Jan. 29. Mohamed El-Shahed / AFP - Getty Images