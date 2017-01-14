The Week in Pictures: Jan. 6 - 13

1. A person stands behind textured glass at an address which has been linked by local media to former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, who has been named as the author of an intelligence dossier on President-elect Donald Trump, in Wokingham, Britain, Jan. 12, 2017. Peter Nicholls / Reuters

2. A 2-month-old baby ice bear is displayed at the Berlin zoo on Jan. 13. AFP - Getty Images

3. President Barack Obama presents Vice President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Jan. 12. Susan Walsh / AP

4. Five migrants squat in the snow as they eat a warm meal distributed by aid groups as others queue for their portion outside a crumbling warehouse that has served as a makeshift shelter in Belgrade, Serbia, Jan. 12. Migrants have been exposed to freezing temperatures and snow as extreme winter weather gripped Serbia and other parts of Europe last week. Darko Vojinovic / AP

5. A resident evacuates her home as a fire spreads rapidly through residential areas in the mountainous suburb of Simonstown in Cape Town, South Africa, Jan. 11. Hundereds of residents were evacuated as the fire fanned by strong north westerly winds started in Ocean View and ripped through Glencairn, heading towards Simonstown. Nic Bothma / EPA

6. Members of the military wait for an Army carry team to move a transfer case containing the remains of Spc. Isiah L. Booker at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 11. According to a statement from the Department of Defense, Booker of Cibolo, Texas, died Jan. 7, in a non-combat related incident while in Jordan supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. Matt Rourke / AP

7. U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) listens to testimony by Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be U.S. secretary of state in Washington, Jan. 11. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

8. A runner with his face covered with hoarfrost competes during the traditional half Marathon amateur competition marking Orthodox Christmas Day festivities, Jan. 7. The temperature was approximately -11.2 degrees Fahrenheit in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Ilya Naymushin / Reuters

9. A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man undergoes an eye examination at a free eye-care camp organized by social workers at a makeshift shelter, before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata, India, Jan. 11. Rupak De Chowdhuri / Reuters

10. A Syrian refugee child walks barefoot on frozen ground at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 53 miles north of Athens, Jan. 11. The European Commission said conditions for refugees on islands and other camps where they are housed in tents despite severe cold weather, is "untenable." Muhammed Muheisen / AP

11. Wild horses are herded into corrals by a helicopter during a Bureau of Land Management round-up outside Milford, Utah, Jan. 7. Jim Urquhart / Reuters

12. President Obama waves to supporters after delivering his farewell speech at McCormick Place on Jan. 10, in Chicago. Obama addressed the nation in what is expected to be his last trip outside Washington as president. Darren Hauck / Getty Images

13. Relatives of Mohamed al-Salihi react during his funeral at Al-Faraa Refugee Camp near the West Bank city of Nablus, Jan. 10. Reports state al-Salihi, 32, was killed by Israeli soldiers during an overnight raid in the al-Faraa refugee camp. Alaa Badarneh / EPA

14. Young Japanese women dressed in colorful kimonos use their smartphones on a train after attending a ceremony marking the 'Coming of Age Day' at the Toshimaen Amusement Park, in Tokyo, Jan. 9. The Coming of Age Day celebrates and encourages youth who have reached the age of 20, which is considered the beginning of adulthood. Kiyoshi Ota / EPA

15. Relatives and family members of Shira Hajaj mourn during her funeral on Jan. 9, in Jerusalem. Hajaj was one among the four soldiers killed during the truck attack the previous day. Ilia Yefimovich / Getty Images