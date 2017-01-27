The Week in Pictures: January 20 - 27

1. Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel home for Lunar New Year in Beijing and Shanghai on Jan. 25, 2017. Aly Song / Reuters

2. Supporters of Gambian President Adama Barrow cheer as he exits Banjul International Airport on Jan. 26, in Banjul, Gambia. Barrow had been staying in Senegal after authoritarian ex-president Yahya Jammeh refused to step down following December election results. Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images

3. Upon returning from Philadelphia, President Donald Trump walks along the West Wing Colonnade on his way to the Oval Office at the White House on Jan 26, in Washington. Trump traveled to Philadelphia for the Joint GOP Issues Conference. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

4. The Colima Volcano erupts on Jan. 26 in Mexico. Since October, the country's most active volcano has entered an explosive stage of activity, with eruptive columns up to 2 1/2 miles tall and occasional incandescent fragments launched almost a mile from the crater. Ulises Ruiz Basurto / EPA

5. Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft as the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms approaches during a rescue operation, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha, on Jan. 27. Giorgos Moutafis / Reuters

6. People walk amid the remains of burnt down buildings after a forest fire in Santa Olga, Chile on Jan. 26. Flames from more than 100 raging wildfires in Chile continue to spread quickly from the mountains to the Pacific Ocean, destroying forests, livestock and whole towns in a destructive path that is now dangerously close to the coastal city of Concepcion. Pablo Vera Lisperguer / AFP - Getty Images

7. A young couple rest in a football field after a forest fire devastated Santa Olga, Chile on Jan. 26. Authorities say they found a body Friday, raising the overall death toll to 11. About 118 fires remain active and 53 of those are contained. President Michelle Bachelet has called the wildfires the worst forest disaster in Chile's history. Pablo Vera Lisperguer / AFP - Getty Images

8. An Olive-backed Sunbird feeds its two babies insects in their nest in Klang, Selangor, Malaysia on Jan. 21. Sunbirds, a group of very small passerine birds, feed largely on nectar, although they will also take insects, especially when feeding their young. Sunbirds are found in tropical Africa, India, and the forests of Southeast Asia, including the Philippines. Vincent Thian / AP

9. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the construction site of Ryomyong Street, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on Jan. 26. KCNA via Reuters

10. Serena Williams of the United States serves in her semifinal match against Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 26 in Melbourne, Australia. Scott Barbour / Getty Images

11. An inmate gestures after riot police did a head count of them during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil on Jan. 24. Military police entered a prison in northeastern Brazil on Saturday, establishing tenuous control after a week of chaos and fighting between rival gangs that left 26 inmates dead. The unrest was the latest in a spate of violence in the country's penitentiaries, in which at least 126 people have been killed since the beginning of the year. The fighting is typically between members of rival gangs that compete for control of drug trafficking routes outside prison walls. Nacho Doce / Reuters

12. Riot policemen do a head count of inmates during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil on Jan. 24. A week after inmates first rioted at Alcacuz prison, riot police and other forces moved into the complex outside the city of Natal on Saturday. A few hours after the operation began, Maj. Eduardo Franco, a military police spokesman, said the complex was again under police control. But Col. Andre Azevedo, general commander of the Military Police in Rio Grande do Norte state, painted a bleak picture of the situation inside, saying that the entire system had broken down and maintaining control would be an ongoing battle. Many of the inmates are armed. Nacho Doce / Reuters

13. Jenny Bullard carries a pair of boots from her home that was damaged by a tornado in Adel, Georgia on Jan. 22. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms. Branden Camp / AP

14. President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump, at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington on Jan. 20. Evan Vucci / AP

15. Hundreds of thousands march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March in Washington on Jan. 21. Bryan Woolston / Reuters

16. A Chinese family rides on a crowded train between Beijing and Shijiazhuang, on Jan. 25 in Hebei province, northern China. Millions of Chinese traveled home to visit families in what is often called the largest human migration during the Spring Festival holiday period that begins with the Lunar New Year on January 28. Kevin Frayer / Getty Images

17. People stop to take a photo of a gas station damaged by an apparent tornado in Albany, Georgia on Jan. 22. Branden Camp / AP

18. Protesters listen to an speaker as they hold signs during a rally against President Donald Trump's order cracking down on immigrants living in the U.S. at Washington Square Park in New York on Jan. 25. Andres Kudacki / AP

19. A ferry travels on the East river from Manhattan to Brooklyn during a storm in New York, on Jan. 23. From California to the Deep South to the Northeast, millions of Americans are contending with death and destruction from damaging January weather. Andres Kudacki / AP

20. Shanty dwellers living inside the cemetery watch bodies being buried in Manila, Philippines on on Jan. 24. Many bodies of victims of extrajudicial killings lay unclaimed in a morgue as funerals have had to deal with an upsurge in fatalities from the drug war. More than 6,000 Filipinos have been killed during the drug war as President Rodrigo Duterte recently threatened to impose martial law if necessary in his drive against drug users and dealers. Human rights activists have since placed the Philippines in the forefront of their concern as thousands of extrajudicial killings continue since the campaign against illegal drugs began in July last year. Dondi Tawatao / Getty Images