The Week in Pictures: July 14 - 21

by NBC News

Little royals head to Poland, fighting fires in California, a very tired monkey and more of the week's best pictures.

17 Photos

1.

Su-30 SM jets with the aerobatics team Russian Knights perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow on July 21.

Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr / AP
2. Demonstrators face off with members of the Bolivarian National Guard during protests in Caracas, Venezuela, on July 20. A nationwide strike against plans to rewrite the constitution shut down much of Venezuela's capital Thursday before erupting into sporadic violence that left at least two young men dead. Miguel Gutierrez / EPA
3.

An air tanker drops fire retardant on flames as firefighters continued to battle the Detwiler fire in Mariposa, California on July 19. The Detwiler fire has burned 110 square miles and destroyed 99 structures, 50 of them homes, forcing more than 4,000 people from homes in and around a half-dozen Gold Rush-era communities along the California mountains and foothills west of Yosemite National Park.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
4. Syrian refugees living in Greece take part in a protest outside the German embassy on July 19. The demonstration was held to protest Germany's decision to limit the number of asylum-seekers allowed into Germany to be reunited with family members already living there. Yannis Kolesidis / EPA
5. Trinamool Congress party members gather at a mass rally to listen to the party's leader in Calcutta, India, on July 21. Party members and supporters gathered to commemorate the anniversary of the deaths of 13 members killed by police gun fire during a rally on July 21, 1993. Piyal Adhikary / EPA
6. Mir Jamar, a father of 9, watches his family inside the remains of an old Soviet hotel where they have been living for the past two years, on July 15, in Rodat District, Afghanistan. Jamar moved his family after fighters with an ISIS affiliate arrived in their village in the Momand Valley in Nangarhar Province, where active fighting is taking place. Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images
7. Britain's Prince George and Princess Charlotte look through the airplane window as they arrive with their parents Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at the airport in Warsaw on July 17. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were making their first official visit to Poland. Bartlomiej Zborowski / EPA
8. A squirrel monkey rests on a tree branch on a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, on July 19. China Stringer Network / Reuters
9.

Wrestlers compete during the Highland Games in Inveraray, Scotland on July 18. The games celebrate Scottish culture and heritage with field and track events, piping, highland dancing competitions and heavy events, including the world championships for tossing the caber.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
10.

A man goes zorbing inside a giant plastic ball during a warm summer's day on the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic on July 19. Meteorologists predict summer temperatures of around 89 degrees Fahrenheit in the Czech Republic over coming days.

Martin Divisek / EPA
11.

Young women dressed as Quinceaneras walk through the Texas Capitol to visit lawmakers as they protest SB4, an anti-"sanctuary cities" bill, in Austin, Texas on July 19.

Texas' special session continues and conservatives in the legislature plan to work on anti-abortion measures, school vouchers and defanging local ordinances in Texas' big and liberal cities.

Eric Gay / AP
12.

A firefighting aircraft flies over areas burnt by wildfires around Split, Croatia on July 18. Croatian firemen try to keep the wildfires under control along the Adriatic coast that have damaged and destroyed houses in villages around the city of Split.

EPA
13.

An Atlantic Puffin holds a mouthful of sand eels on the island of Skomer, off the coast of Pembrokeshire, Wales on July 18.

Rebecca Naden / Reuters
14.

People ride camels in the desert in Dunhuang, China on July 18, as stage 10 of The Silkway Rally continues.

Franck Fife / AFP - Getty Images
15.

Dancers from the group Lemi Ayo pose at an Afro-Brazilian festival, held next to the Valongo slave wharf, entry point to the Americas for nearly one million African slaves, on July 15, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The Valongo site was designated UNESCO heritage status on July 9 and the festival marked the distinction. The wharf was only recently discovered in 2011 during renovations in Rio's port district ahead of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Brazil is estimated to have received four million African slaves in total, approximately 40 percent of the total enslaved people transported to the Americas.

Mario Tama / Getty Images
16.

Lukasz Kubot (L) of Poland and Marcelo Melo (R) of Brazil celebrate winning against Oliver Marach of Austria and Mate Pavic of Croatia during their Men's Doubles final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, England on July 15.

Facundo Arrizabalaga / EPA
17.

Fireworks light the sky above the Eiffel Tower in the French capital of Paris on July 14 as part of France's annual Bastille Day celebrations.

Geoffroy van der Hasselt / AFP - Getty Images
