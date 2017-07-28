The Week in Pictures: July 22 - 29

3.

A supporter of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif faints after the Supreme Court's decision to disqualify Sharif in Lahore, Pakistan on July 28.

Pakistan's prime minister stepped down on Friday, hours after the country's Supreme Court disqualified him from office in dramatic developments that have plunged the nuclear-armed nation into another major crisis. The court panel, in a unanimous decision, said Sharif was disqualified for not remaining "truthful and honest" in the face of the evidence against him.

The landmark ruling threw Pakistan, which is battling a stubborn militancy, into political disarray and triggered questions over who will succeed Sharif as prime minister — and even questions on who is leading the country at the moment.

Mohsin Raza / Reuters