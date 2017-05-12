The Week in Pictures: May 5 - 12

1.

Storm chaser Tim Marshall monitors a supercell system during a tornado research mission Monday in Elbert County, Colorado. With funding from the National Science Foundation and other government grants, scientists and meteorologists from the Center for Severe Weather Research try to get close to supercells and tornadoes to better understand their structure and strength, how low-level winds affect and damage buildings, and to learn more about tornado formation and prediction.

Marshall began stormchasing 40 years ago after his hometown in Oak Lawn, Illinois was struck by an F-4 tornado.

PHOTOS: Stormchasers Hunt Tornadoes for Science

Drew Angerer / Getty Images