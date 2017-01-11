"Yes we can": Obama Encourages Nation in Emotional Farewell

1. President Obama waves as he walks with first lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia toward Marine One while departing from the White House on Jan. 10. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

2. People line a street while trying to catch a glimpse of President Obama, who was making a stop nearby on his way to deliver his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on Jan. 10. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

3. Supporters file into the McCormick Center to see President Obama give his farewell speech on Jan. 10 in Chicago, Illinois. Darren Hauck / Getty Images

4. Supporters attend President Barack Obama's farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on Jan. 10. Johua Lott / AFP - Getty Images

5. President Obama delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on Jan. 10. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

6. Vice President Joe Biden (L-R), his wife Jill Biden, first lady Michelle Obama and her daughter Malia Obama stand for the national anthem before President Obama delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on Jan. 10. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

7. Guests listen as President Obama delivers a farewell speech to the nation on Jan. 10 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson / Getty Images

8. President Obama speaks during his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago on Jan. 10. Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

9. A woman holds a photo of President Obama before he gives his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on Jan. 10. Joshua Lott / AFP - Getty Images

10. A demonstrator holds up a banner as President Obama delivers a farewell speech to the nation on Jan. 10 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson / Getty Images

11. President Obama cries as he speaks during his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on Jan. 10. Joshua Lott / AFP - Getty Images

12. First Lady Michelle Obama and her daughter Malia embrace as President Obama praises them during his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on Jan. 10. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

13. President Obama is embraced by a woman in the crowd as he greets supporters after his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago on Jan. 10. Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP