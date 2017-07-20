Presents The Making of an Astronaut A rare and privileged look into the world of astronauts and spaceflight that few have ever seen

Video 2m Relive the Historic Launch of Apollo 11 On July 16, 1969, the Apollo 11 spacecraft took off from Florida and began its trip to the Moon. The world watched as Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins set out make history.

Read 4m Feature The Making of an Astronaut Three space fliers show just what it takes to join one of the world’s most exclusive clubs.

Video 2m Take a tour of NASA ’s full-size replica of the ISS At NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, TX, is the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility which holds a full size copy of the International Space Station. It’s an essential part of astronaut training so that, when in space, everything feels familiar.

Article 5m This aspiring astronaut is doing whatever it takes to get to space

Video 3m This Is the Closest You Can Get to Zero Gravity Without Leaving Earth

Article 7m When I was 13, a NASA doctor told me that he hated to be the one to break it to me, but since I would now need glasses, I was no longer eligible to be a NASA astronaut. — Richard Garriott

Video 2m Want to go to space? First, you’ll have to take a ride in this supersonic jet

Article 5m How a phone call rocketed this astronaut from test pilot to space

Article 5m What Space Archaeologists Want to Learn about Astronaut ‘Microsociety’ By looking at astronaut artifacts, researchers hope to gain new insights into how astronauts of different backgrounds interact and adapt to life in space.

Gallery 11 photos Space Travel Up Close and Behind the Scenes Photographer Dan Winters was given close-range access to photograph the last three launches of the space shuttle program.