Presents
The Making of an Astronaut
A rare and privileged look into the world of astronauts and spaceflight that few have ever seen
Feature
The Making of an Astronaut
Three space fliers show just what it takes to join one of the world’s most exclusive clubs.
Take a tour of NASA’s full-size replica of the ISS
At NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, TX, is the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility which holds a full size copy of the International Space Station. It’s an essential part of astronaut training so that, when in space, everything feels familiar.
This aspiring astronaut is doing whatever it takes to get to space
This Is the Closest You Can Get to Zero Gravity Without Leaving Earth
Want to go to space? First, you’ll have to take a ride in this supersonic jet
How a phone call rocketed this astronaut from test pilot to space
What Space Archaeologists Want to Learn about Astronaut ‘Microsociety’
By looking at astronaut artifacts, researchers hope to gain new insights into how astronauts of different backgrounds interact and adapt to life in space.