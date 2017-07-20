Presents

The Making of an Astronaut

A rare and privileged look into the world of astronauts and spaceflight that few have ever seen

Space Suit
Video2m

Relive the Historic Launch of Apollo 11

On July 16, 1969, the Apollo 11 spacecraft took off from Florida and began its trip to the Moon. The world watched as Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins set out make history.

Read4m
Feature

The Making of an Astronaut

Three space fliers show just what it takes to join one of the world’s most exclusive clubs.

Video2m

Take a tour of NASA’s full-size replica of the ISS

At NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, TX, is the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility which holds a full size copy of the International Space Station. It’s an essential part of astronaut training so that, when in space, everything feels familiar.

Article5m

This aspiring astronaut is doing whatever it takes to get to space

Portrait
Video3m

This Is the Closest You Can Get to Zero Gravity Without Leaving Earth

Article7m
Portrait
Video2m

Want to go to space? First, you’ll have to take a ride in this supersonic jet

Article5m

How a phone call rocketed this astronaut from test pilot to space

Portrait
Article5m

What Space Archaeologists Want to Learn about Astronaut ‘Microsociety’

By looking at astronaut artifacts, researchers hope to gain new insights into how astronauts of different backgrounds interact and adapt to life in space.

Space Glove
Gallery11 photos

Space Travel Up Close and Behind the Scenes

Photographer Dan Winters was given close-range access to photograph the last three launches of the space shuttle program.

Space Shuttle
Video2m

Relive Apollo 11’s Historic Moon Landing