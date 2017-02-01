Zika: Year 1
The Zika virus came seemingly out of nowhere and broke all the rules. Here’s a look at the plot twists during the first year of the virus – and where it’s going next.
Jan 15, 2016
CDC issues travel warning to pregnant women to stay away from Brazil and other Zika zones »
Federal health officials said pregnant women should consider delaying trips to Latin American and Caribbean countries newly affected by the Zika virus.
Feb. 1, 2016
WHO declares Zika a Public Health Emergency of International Concern »
The spread of Zika virus across the Americas and its suspected link to birth defects is a public health emergency of international concern and deserves urgent attention, the World Health Organization said.
Feb. 2, 2016
CDC confirms Zika is sexually transmitted in Texas »
Health officials in Dallas reported the first case of known sexual transmission of Zika in the current outbreak.
Feb. 8, 2016
President Obama asks Congress for $1.9 billion to fight Zika »
President Barack Obama asked Congress for $1.8 billion to help get ready to fight Zika, which was spreading across the U.S. and which doctors feared may cause severe birth defects.
April 13, 2016
CDC confirms Zika causes microcephaly and other brain defects »
No longer any doubt that the Zika virus causes birth defects, federal health officials said.
July 15, 2016
Study confirms Zika can be transmitted by any kind of sex »
Health officials identified what they suspected to be the first female-to-male sexual transmission of the Zika virus, in a young woman in New York and her partner.
July 20, 2016
Florida reports its first home-grown cases of Zika »
Florida health officials said they were investigating a possible case of Zika that wasn’t carried back by a traveler.
Aug. 1, 2016
CDC issues warning to pregnant women to avoid Miami because of Zika risks »
The Florida Department of Health identified 10 more people who likely contracted Zika virus through a mosquito bite, Governor Rick Scott said — bringing the total number of people with locally transmitted Zika to 14.
Aug. 13, 2016
U.S. declares health emergency in Puerto Rico as Zika rages »
The U.S. government declared a public health emergency in Puerto Rico as a result of a Zika epidemic.
Aug. 25, 2016
WHO confirms no one caught Zika at the Rio Olympics »
No one appears to have caught Zika at the Olympics, the World Health Organization said.
Sept. 29, 2016
$1.1 billion Zika Funding bill finally passes in Congress »
More than eight months after the White House first asked for it, Congress finally agreed on some funding to help fight the Zika virus and study its effects.
Nov. 18, 2016
WHO says Zika no longer a public health emergency of international concern »
The spread of the Zika virus and the birth defects it causes are no longer a public health emergency of international concern, but a longer-term problem, the World Health Organization said.
Nov. 28, 2016
Texas reports first cases of locally transmitted Zika, in Brownsville »
Texas reported its first home-grown case of Zika virus infection — making it the second U.S. state with mosquitoes spreading the virus.
Dec. 14, 2016
First clear estimate of how many pregnant women are at risk of Zika shows birth defects in 6 percent of babies born to infected women »
Two new studies gave the first firm estimate of how many babies may eventually be affected by Zika-related birth defects and what the odds are for an infected pregnant woman.