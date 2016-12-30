7 Memorable Political Quotes From 2016

2016 was full of notable political soundbites from Hillary Clinton's "Deal me in" to Bernie Sanders' regular take-downs of "the millionaires and billionaires" to countless Donald Trump one-liners, not to mention everything he tweeted. But the candidates weren't the only ones dishing out compelling views during the year. Other people on the campaign trail — as well as world leaders — offered up some memorable quotes.

Here's a look at a few:

Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed women to 50 percent of his cabinet positions last year. And his quest for gender equality didn't stop there. He told Vox he was surprised at going viral whenever he said he was a feminist, but will continue labeling himself as such until it elicits is "no reaction" at all.

Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held his annual marathon call-in show on Russian TV in February in which he fielded more than 70 questions from the public. At one point, a 12-year-old girl asked Putin which of his political adversaries he would save first if they were drowning: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. Putin made it clear he wasn't interested in lifeguarding.

Beyoncé

Just days before the election, Beyoncé and her husband, Jay Z, lent their star power to a Clinton rally in Cleveland. The singer — clad in a polka dot pantsuit — took the stage to tell the crowd she hoped America would make history again by electing its first woman president, in part for future generations.

"I want my daughter to grow up seeing a woman lead our country," she said. Watch the Full Speech

Mike Huckabee

When former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee ended his own 2016 presidential campaign in February he didn't immediately throw his support behind another candidate, but by the RNC he was fully backing Trump. Just before Election Day, he shot out a tweet telling voters exactly why he wanted Trump, not Clinton, behind the wheel.

Michelle Obama

First lady Michelle Obama made a big splash at a New Hampshire rally in support of Clinton when she made an impassioned speech condemning Trump's 2005 lewd comments about women caught on a hot mic. The first lady said Trump's comments also affected boys who "are looking for role models of what I means to be a man." Watch the Full Speech

Scott Baio

One person who didn't agree that Trump's comments about women were out of line was "Charles in Charge" actor Scott Baio, an ardent supporter of the Republican nominee, who spoke at the RNC and later made the rounds on cable television defending his candidate. During the campaign season, Baio had a contentious one-on-one with Tamron Hall on MSNBC over an incendiary tweet he sent about Clinton. He also appeared on Fox News where he told Jeanine Pirro he appreciates that Trump "talks like a guy."

Barack Obama

After the deeply contentious election, President Barack Obama addressed the nation to respond to Trump's surprise win and vowed to work with the president-elect's team to ensure a peaceful transition of power, calling it "one of the hallmarks of our democracy." Watch the Full Speech

