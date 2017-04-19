Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots tight end who was serving a life sentence for a murder conviction, was found dead early Wednesday of an apparent suicide inside his prison cell, a Massachusetts correction official said.

Correction officers discovered Hernandez hanged by a bed sheet attached to his cell window at about 3:05 a.m., said state Department of Correction spokesman Christopher M. Fallon.

Hernandez, 27, had attempted to "block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items," Fallon said in a statement.

Officers attempted life-saving techniques and transported him from the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley to a local hospital, but he was declared dead about an hour later.

Hernandez's death followed his acquittal last Friday of a 2012 fatal drive-by shooting in Boston. Prosecutors alleged he killed two men at a red light after one of them spilled a drink on him at a club. He was charged in 2014 for the double slaying.

After six days of deliberations in which defense attorneys argued that a former friend of Hernandez's was the triggerman, a jury acquitted the ex-football star of the murder-related charges. But Hernandez was convicted of a single charge of unlawful carrying of a .38-caliber revolver, for which the judge sentenced him to another four to five years in prison.

Hernandez appeared to be on the verge of tears when the jury's verdict was read.

Aaron Hernandez, right, listens beside defense attorney Ronald Sullivan on April 14, 2017, in court in Boston, as he is pronounced not guilty of murder in the 2012 shootings of two men in a drive-by shooting in Boston. AP

The trial offered him a rare bright moment when he saw his 4-year-old daughter sitting in the courtroom with her mother and his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, who had taken his name. Cameras caught Hernandez blowing kisses and waving at his girl.

His promising career had already taken a tragic turn when he was arrested on first-degree murder charges in the June 2013 shooting death of Odin Lloyd, a friend and semipro football player who had been dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancée.

Police said Hernandez orchestrated Lloyd's execution because he was upset Lloyd had spoken to people that he didn't like. His body was found dumped in an industrial park about a half-mile from Hernandez's home in North Attleborough, Massachusetts.

The Patriots cut Hernandez following his arrest in the case. After being found guilty in 2015, he appealed the verdict. His conviction was being reviewed by the state Supreme Judicial Court.

Hernandez — a University of Florida standout from Bristol, Connecticut — played three years in the NFL from 2010 to 2012. The 6-foot-2 powerhouse excelled on the gridiron in his first season, and was regarded by Patriots coach Bill Belichick as a hard worker, even inking a five-year, $40 million contract with the team just weeks after the nightclub incident.

That fall, he caught 51 passes, scored five touchdowns and helped the team win an AFC East title.

He would go on to play another season before Lloyd was murdered.

The team said Wednesday it was aware of Hernandez's death, which came on the same day the Super Bowl-winning Patriots are visiting the White House, but declined further comment.

Massachusetts State Police were continuing to investigate the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.