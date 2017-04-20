The saga surrounding Aaron Hernandez — whose apparent suicide Wednesday brought a stunning end to the life of a once-celebrated NFL player — is far from over.

Family attorney Jose Baez said Thursday he may file a lawsuit against the Massachusetts medical examiner's office after claiming they have refused to turn over Hernandez's brain to Boston University for a study.

"It is our position that they are holding Aaron Hernandez's brain illegally," Baez said at a news conference in front of the office.

Baez said the family plans to donate the brain of the former Patriots tight end to advance the study of chronic traumatic encephalopathy. CTE is a degenerative brain disease that has been linked to athletes, including football players, who might suffer concussions and head trauma.

Doctors say those afflicted by it can suffer memory loss, impeded speech and disorientation, and possibly become more susceptible to suicide. But CTE can only be diagnosed after death, which makes it difficult to research.

A number of football players were later diagnosed with it, including New York Giants running back Frank Gifford, Pittsburgh Steelers center Mike Webster, and San Diego Chargers and New England Patriots linebacker Junior Seau, who committed suicide in 2012.

Aaron Hernandez, formerly of the New England Patriots, practices before a game in 2012. Jim Rogash / Getty Images

Baez would not speculate as to whether the 27-year-old Hernandez suffered from CTE, but said it's imperative to find out.

"We're leaving no stone unturned," he added.

Baez said the Hernandez family has already received the rest of his body, and said the brain was supposed to be released Thursday morning, but the medical examiner's office decided instead to keep it and conduct its own study.

Dan Bennett, Secretary of Public Safety and Security, explained that further tests may be necessary before Hernandez's body can be released.

"The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of Aaron Hernandez's death, which may require further analysis of his body," Bennett said in a statement. "Once that is complete the brain will be released to Boston University. No one is going to stand in the way of the family's wishes for Boston University to have Aaron Hernandez's brain."

A spokesperson for Boston University said, "It is our policy that we do not and cannot discuss any ongoing, completed or potential case(s) without specific consent from the family."

Hernandez — serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of his friend — was found by correction officers early Wednesday hanging by a bed sheet tethered to his single cell window at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center.

Hernandez was not on suicide watch, prison officials said, nor did he leave a suicide note.

Five days earlier, Hernandez was found not guilty of murder in a 2012 drive-by shooting that claimed two lives. A judge, however, sentenced him to four to five years for a weapons charge.

The state Supreme Judicial Court was still reviewing an appeal of Hernandez's murder conviction, and Baez said he was looking forward to clearing his name and never thought Hernandez would kill himself.

"They are going through enough," Baez said of the family, "and now we have to have a battle about one person's decision."