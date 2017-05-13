Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
Storyline
Amtrak Crash
News
Amtrak Crash

Engineer Charged in Deadly 2015 Amtrak Crash in Philadelphia

by Associated Press

advertisement

Pennsylvania's top prosecutor has charged a speeding Amtrak engineer with causing a catastrophe, eight counts of involuntary manslaughter and other crimes in a 2015 derailment that came after he accelerated to 106 mph in a 50 mph zone.

Prosecutors said Friday they have been in talks with engineer Brandon Bostian's attorney to have him surrender and be arraigned on the charges. A judge says Bostian lives in Massachusetts. Bostian's lawyer hasn't returned messages seeking comment this week.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro has expanded on charges filed a day earlier by a Philadelphia judge asked to approve a private criminal complaint sought by the family of a woman killed in the May 12, 2015, crash. The judge ordered city prosecutors to charge Bostian with two misdemeanors.

Philadelphia prosecutors had earlier declined to charge Bostian, citing insufficient evidence. The crash killed eight people and injured about 200 others.

Image: Rescue workers climb into the wreckage of a crashed Amtrak train in Philadelphia
Rescue workers climb into the wreckage of a crashed Amtrak train in Philadelphia on May 12, 2015. Bryan Woolston / Reuters
Topic U.S. news
First Published
Next Story Amtrak Engineer Won't Be Charged in Train Crash That Killed 8
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement