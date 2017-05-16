Bill Cosby says he won't testify at his upcoming sexual assault trial.

"I just don't want to sit there and have to figure out what I believe is a truthful answer," the comedian said during a sometimes rambling interview that aired on Sirius XM on Tuesday, less than a week before jury selection begins.

Cosby, 79, was cautious in discussing the legalities of the case, but said at one point, "Proof has to be brought to the front."

"Boy, the education I'm getting is absolutely fantastic," he added. "The old saying there are two sides to every story unravels when you're dealing with lawyers.

It was the first recorded interview Cosby has given since he was charged in December 2015 with drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004 — the only criminal case stemming from dozens of allegations of misconduct that span decades.

Sirius XM host Michael Smerconish said a public relations representative for Cosby called last week and asked him to air three audio clips: two short messages from the comedian's daughters and an hour-long Q-and-A between Cosby and one daughter that barely touched on the criminal case.

Smerconish said he agreed under the condition that Cosby sit for an interview. Cosby, whose attorneys have complained vigorously about pretrial publicity, previously gave an interview to a consortium of black-owned newspapers.

In the latest interview, Cosby is cautious about addressing the legalities of a case that could put him in prison for the rest of his life if he's convicted. But when Smerconish asked if he believed racism was a factor — a claim his attorneys have made before — Cosby suggested it was.

"Could be, could be," he said. "There are so many tentacles...nefarious is a great word."

"I just truly believe that some of it may very well be that," he added.

Jury selection in comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial begins next week. Gilbert Carrasquillo / WireImage

When the host pointed out that some of the accusers are black, Cosby did not back off.

"When you look at the power structure, and when you look at individuals, there are some people who can very well be motivated by whether or not they're going to work. Or whether or not they might be able to get back at someone," he said.

"So if it's in terms of whatever the choice is, I think that you can also examine individuals and situations and they will come out differently. So it's not all, it's not every, but I do think that there's some."

Although only two accusers will testify at his trial, more than 50 have come forward with allegations against Cosby since the scandal exploded in 2015. He denies wrongdoing and has sued some of the women for defamation.

"I think, that the numbers came because the numbers prior to the numbers didn't work," he said. "So, the piling on, so to speak is a way — and certainly an impressive, impressive way — to get public opinion to come to the other side."

Smerconish asked, "Are you telling me they're all lying?"

"You know better than that," Cosby said.

Jury selection in Cosby's trial begins May 22. His trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, is expected to start June 5.

Cosby denied the interview was meant for the ears of the men and women who will decide his fate.

"You can't aim at jurors," he said.