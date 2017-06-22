One member of the hung jury in Bill Cosby's mistrial said the panel was deeply divided from the very start of its marathon deliberations.

The juror, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told NBC affiliate WPXI that votes on whether Cosby was guilty of sexual assault were either 7-5 or 5-7, describing it as a "true deadlock." There was one tally of 10-2, but some of those jurors switched their votes, the juror said.

Some in the group had serious questions about accuser Andrea Constand's testimony that Cosby drugged and molested her at his Pennsylvania home in 2004, the juror told WPXI.

Bill Cosby at the Montgomery County Courthouse during his sexual assault trial on June 17, 2017, in Norristown, Penn. Matt Slocum / AP

The seven men and five women deliberated over six days, reviewing much of the key trial testimony, before telling the judge Saturday morning that they were hopelessly deadlocked, leading to a mistrial.

"The tears came toward the end," the juror said of the mood in the deliberation room. "It was so tense."

Prosecutors have already said they plan to retry Cosby, but this juror said the 79-year-old comedian — whose reputation is in tatters after dozens of women accused him of sexual misconduct — has been punished enough.

"My personal feeling is whatever the man did, he's already paid his price. Paid and suffered," the juror said.

Other jurors declined to speak to NBC News. The judge released their names Wednesday but warned them not to disclose any votes cast by fellow jurors or anything said or done in the jury room that would indicate another juror's opinion.

An alternate juror, who sat through all the testimony but was not involved in any of the deliberations, previously told NBC News that he would have voted to convict Cosby.

"I felt like we let Andrea down," the alternate, Mike McCloskey, said.

Cosby pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting Constand and said the encounter was consensual. He has also denied accusations of misconduct by more than 50 other women and sued some of them for defamation.