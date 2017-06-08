LONDON — Polling stations opened across the U.K. early Thursday in an election dominated by looming Brexit negotiations and recent deadly terror attacks.

Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in the hope of increasing her Conservative Party's majority in Parliament, strengthening her hand in divorce talks with the European Union.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed As Britain Goes to the Polls, One Seaside Town Ponders the Issue at the Heart of the Election: Brexit 1:51 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/961994307822" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

She had been expected to win comfortably, but a faltering campaign has reduced her poll lead over the left-wing Labour Party.

Polling stations close at 10 p.m. local time (5 p.m. ET) as voters choose 650 lawmakers for the House of Commons.

Related: She's Trying to Oust a 'Deeply Sexist' (and Very Popular) Lawmaker

May says she will build a "stronger, fairer and more prosperous Britain," while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he would govern "for the many, not the few."

In Scotland, the pro-independence Scottish National Party was aiming to defend its dominant position from recent gains by Conservatives.