Dylann Roof, Facing Death, Will Present No Evidence During Sentencing

Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who was found guilty of murdering nine black churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina, said Tuesday he will call no witnesses and won't present evidence during the sentencing phase of his trial.

He faces the death penalty.

Roof, 22, was convicted earlier this month of 33 counts in the June 17, 2015 massacre at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, in which Roof opened fire on worshippers at Bible study class.

Roof, who is representing himself during the penalty phase, said he does plan on making an opening statement. He previously said he does not intend to call any mental health experts at his sentencing.

The government will put 38 family members of the victims on the stand, a survivor of the shooting and any others they require to react to Roof's opening statement.

Roof, wearing a grey-and-white prison jumpsuit, mostly responded to the judge with yes or no answers, but, after confirming that he would be able to give an opening statement, Roof made a few legal requests with the help of his attorney during the trial, David Bruck.

The self-proclaimed white supremacist asked that his new visits and the incident relating to his mother be redacted from the comments hearing file when it is unsealed. Roof's mother had a heart attack during his trial.

"Last thing," Roof added, "as far as I know at this point, I won't bring any evidence at all or call any witnesses."

The jury is scheduled to return Jan. 3 to decide whether Roof, who confessed to the killings in a videotaped interview with the FBI, should be executed or spend the rest of his life in prison.