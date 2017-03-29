A former ally of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was sentenced to two years in prison and 500 hours of community service Wednesday for engineering lane closures at the George Washington Bridge as alleged retaliation against a Democratic mayor who didn't endorse the governor.

Bill Baroni, who served as deputy executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, learned his fate from U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton. His conspirator Bridget Anne Kelly is set to be sentenced later Wednesday.

"I regret more than anything that I allowed myself to get caught up in this," Baroni told the judge. "I failed."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Bridgegate: Guilty On All Counts 1:23 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/801236035879" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

His defense lawyers argued for leniency, noting his longtime work as an FBI informant when he was a state lawmaker.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee Cortes responded that Baroni should have known better, and should have gone to authorities when he learned of the plot.

Instead, Baroni "corrupted his office to send a petty, vindictive political message," Cortes said. He called Baroni's behavior "out of the playbook of some dictator in a banana republic."

Before imposing the sentence, Wigenton told Baroni, "This is a sad day for the state of New Jersey, and in particular for you."

The courtroom appearance will bring a likely end to the more than three-year-old scandal known as Bridgegate, which brought down members of Christie's inner circle and damaged his attempt to run for president. Witnesses at a fall trial alleged Christie knew about the plan beforehand. But Christie was never charged, and he maintains that he knew nothing about it until after it broke as a news story.

Bridgegate defendant William Baroni sentenced to 24 months in prison — NJ US Attorney (@USAO_NJ) March 29, 2017

Kelly, author of the now-infamous email that said, "Time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee," and Baroni were seeking probation.

They will have time to appeal their sentences.

Related: Bridgegate: Two Former Aides to Chris Christie Convicted in Lane-Closure Scandal

Another Christie operative, David Wildstein, has admitted to cooking up the plot and testified that Kelly and Baroni helped him carry it out. He has alleged that he and Baroni spoke to Christie about the closures as they were happening. Wildstein, who cooperated with the feds as part of a plea deal, has not yet been sentenced.

Baroni and Kelly have said they believed the lane closures were for a traffic study and not a political retribution plot.

The scandal stems from the September 2013 lane closures in Fort Lee, on the New Jersey end of the George Washington Bridge, and where a Democrat, Mark Sokolich, was mayor. Christie was running for re-election that year on a platform as a bipartisan consensus-builder, and was aggressively seeking Democratic endorsements. Sokolich was a holdout.

Bridget Kelly arrives for sentencing at federal court in Newark, New Jersey, on March 29. Seth Wenig / AP

That August, Kelly emailed Wildstein calling for "traffic problems." He replied, "Got it." Later emails captured them discussing the closures. which began Sept. 9. and caused massive jams on Fort Lee roads.

The lanes were reopened on Sept. 13, and the Port Authority said publicly that the closures were part of a traffic study, which turned out to be false.

Kelly and Baroni were convicted on Nov. 4 of conspiracy, wire fraud and other charges.

Prosecutors asked for three to four years for each, accusing them in a court filing this week of lying during their trial last fall.