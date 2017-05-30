Anti-Trump Protests to Focus on Alleged Russia Links

WASHINGTON — After the Women's March, the Tax March, and the March for Science, progressives will march again this weekend for "truth," calling for an independent commission to investigate alleged ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.

Marches are planned in Washington, D.C., and a 135 other cities Saturday, according to organizers, which include many of same groups that organized the previous anti-Trump rallies.

Saturday's "March for Truth" will include speeches from Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks and Javier Muñoz, the star of Hamilton, among other actors and musicians. Members of Congress will address several rallies, including Texas Rep. Al Green, who has been one of the most outspoken voices calling to impeach Trump.

Even though former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been installed as special counsel, activists are hoping to pressure Congress to create an independent commission like the one that investigated the 9/11 attacks to conduct a public probe of Russian meddling in last year's election and the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Moscow.

"Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress need to know that we won't let this issue get swept under the rug, and that's why thousands of Americans across the country will be marching to demand the truth," said Sean Eldridge, the former New York congressional candidate who founded Stand Up America, one of the groups sponsoring the march.

"The special counsel is an important step, but we still need an independent commission to expose the full truth of Russia's attack on our democracy to make sure it never happens again," Eldridge added.

Organizations behind the march include longer-established progressive groups like MoveOn and the Working Families Party, along with newer ones founded in response to Trump's election like Swing Left, Flippable, and the TownHall project.

They're hoping to repeat the success of the Women's March, which saw millions take to the streets the day after Trump's inauguration.

"Women's March organizers in states across the nation are working alongside local chapters of the March For Truth to make sure that June 3rd is a call for all Americans to come together as one and march to protect the very foundation of our democracy," said Bob Bland, one of the lead organizes of the Women's March.