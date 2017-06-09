A Democratic group will take trolling to new heights this weekend.

The Bridge Project, affiliated with the Democratic super PAC American Bridge, is commissioning a plane to drag an aerial banner along the beaches of the New Jersey Shore Saturday to call attention to the cost of President Donald Trump’s trip to his nearby golf resort.

The banner, which reads, "TRUMP IS ON VACATION WITH YOUR $$,” will be flown nearly the entire length of the Jersey Shore, likely to be packed with beachgoers, from Beach Haven in the South to Sea Bright in the North. The banner directs bathers to website TrumpEconomy.com, which tracks Trump’s vacations and contrasts them with negative statistics about the economy.

The entrance to Trump National Golf Club is seen on May 2, 2017 in Bedminster, New Jersey. File Seth Wenig / AP File

Trump is expected to spend the weekend at his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, one of several Trump-owned golf properties where the president has spent most of his weekends since taking office in January.

Trump’s frequent golf outings and the cost to taxpayers associated with them have become a point of controversy.

Estimates suggest Trump’s travel costs are outpacing those of his White House processors, even though Trump criticized former President Barack Obama for golfing too much. And watchdogs have raised ethical concerns, since some of the cost of protecting and transporting the president ends up going to Trump-owned properties.

"Trump's vacations are lining his own pockets but costing taxpayers millions of dollars," said Harrell Kirstein, a spokesperson for Bridge Project. "We're exposing Trump's self-serving scheme and making sure taxpayers know exactly how much Trump's dysfunctional presidency is costing them.”