Democratic Party Boss: ‘Thrilled’ That Trump Failed

FLINT, Michigan — Democrats' path back to power is through unrelenting opposition to President Donald Trump, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez tells NBC News in a wide-ranging interview.

In Michigan on Friday for the first stop of a multi-state listening tour, Perez celebrated the failure of the Ryan-Trump health care plan as "a good day for the good guys" — and vowed that there's going to be plenty more bad days ahead for the president.

"I could not be more thrilled that they have failed," Perez told NBC News. "But if your question is am I going to remind voters of this effort, then the answer is, 'You're damn right I will!'"

Nearly a month into his tenure as chairman of party now removed from power, Perez detailed his plan for rebuilding the Democrats and taking on Trump. Some highlights:

The DNC chief, a former Justice Department official, predicted the FBI's investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia will lead to indictments.

Perez said he is confident Democrats will sustain a filibuster against Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch.

The party's "biggest challenge" is turning widespread grassroots opposition to Trump into electoral victories, Perez said.

Perez said Democrats will continue to press on alleged Trump involvement with Russian meddling in last year's election, saying, "This story has legs for years to come."

Perez, a former federal prosecutor and top Justice Department official, even predicted potential criminal prosecutions for those close to Trump.

"The appalling silence of so many Republicans is one of the noteworthy stories of this. History has its eyes on them and it will not judge them well because I have little doubt that this at the end of this, there will be indictments," he said.

"The mountain of evidence is being built that there was massive collusion between Putin and the Trump campaign during the election," Perez added.

And if the tables were turned, Perez said Republicans "would have already filed articles of impeachment" against a Democratic president. But he said it's too soon for that with Trump.

Democrats have already mostly abandoned their initial openness to working with the White House, and Perez batted away any hope for cooperation on the Gorsuch confirmation.

Perez said Democrats will not give Republicans the eight votes they need in the Senate to overcome a filibuster, even though several moderate Democratic senators have not yet said how they plan to vote.

"I'm very confident that they will not get the votes," Perez said, calling Gorsuch "far outside the mainstream."

That would invite GOP Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to invoke the so-called "nuclear option" to allow Gorsuch's confirmation with a simple majority of votes and not the 60 currently required.

Perez was in Michigan for the first phase of a "Democratic Turnaround Tour" that will also take him and Ellison to Texas, Virginia and New Jersey. Ellison, a Minnesota congressman, had to skip Friday's trip to stay in Washington for the expected health care vote.

"Michigan is a state we should have won in 2016 and we didn't and I want to understand why," Perez said. "And it's also good stop to understand not simply why we lost in 2016, but why we had a bad stretch over the last eight years."

The party is at a low political moment and even many loyal Democrats have lost faith in the DNC for a host of reasons, ranging from hacked emails released by Wikileaks to its financial management.

"I understand that there's a sense among some that the DNC is irrelevant. I'm not offended by that, but I now own that," Perez said.

He's staking its future on trying to demonstrate to grassroots activists that they can notch victories when they work with the Democratic Party, pointing to Friday's outcome on health care as an example.

The thing Perez says inspires him — the "unrelenting grassroots activism" against Trump — also "keeps me up at night."

He likes to say that "the leader of the Democratic Party is the millions of people in the streets," but he's aware they don't see it that way now.

"Our biggest challenge is to make sure we channel that energy into electoral success for Democrats. To me, that's our biggest challenge," he said. "We cannot lose this moment."

One of the keys to that strategy may be Ellison, who ran against Perez for the chairmanship with the support of Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Perez called Ellison a "friend" and "an ideas factory," especially for connecting with the grassroots. Many doubt the sincerity of their partnership, but even critics familiar with the inner workers of the DNC say the chairman has brought the deputy chairman into decision-making circles.

The DNC Charter makes no provision for deputy chair, but Ellison's responsibilities will be spelled out formally next week, Perez said, along with those of the party's five vice chairs.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez in Michigan, March 24, 2017. Alexander Seitz-Wald / NBC News

In Michigan Friday, Perez made three stops: He heard from union leaders in Macomb County, a mostly white Detroit suburb that swung from Obama in 2008 and 2012 to Trump in 2016; met with activists in Flint, which is still reeling from its water crisis; and he visited the church where Ellison's brother is the pastor in Detroit, where depressed African-American turnout helped cost Democrats the state.

At each stop, Perez would speak for a bit then "shut up and listen," as he said.

What generally followed was an outpouring of criticism, most of it on the theme of feeling taken for granted by the party. Perez would stay quiet until the end, then try to sum up what he heard.

"What they heard from [Trump] was a I feel your pain and what they heard from us is he's crazy, which I'm prepared to stipulate, but that's not a message," Perez said.