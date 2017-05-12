WHO Confirms a Small Ebola Outbreak in Congo

Ebola has killed at least one person in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and the World Health Organization confirmed Friday at least one person had tested positive for the deadly virus.

The DRC's health department said nine people had been sickened with hemorrhagic fever and two people died, according to the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"It is in a very remote zone, very forested, so we are a little lucky. We always take this very seriously," Congo's health department spokesman Eric Kabambi was quoted by Reuters as saying.

An Ebola epidemic in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia in 2013-2016 infected 28,000 people and killed more than 11,000 of them. It was the only epidemic of Ebola — usually, outbreaks are smaller and affect at the most a few hundred people.

Congo has had several outbreaks but none in areas similar to the West Africa outbreak. The last one was in 2014.