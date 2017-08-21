Today's the day! For the first time since 1918, a solar eclipse will cross the nation from coast to coast. The light show will be visible from a narrow strip of land that stretches all the way across the U.S., from Oregon to South Carolina — and people are flocking to the locations along the path of totality to catch the show. Below is a map of realtime Instagram uploads by folks with the best seats in the house. Follow along and click on the dots to see what people are seeing through their smartphone lenses.