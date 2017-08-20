With a once-in-a-generation celestial event just one day away, the question across the nation is: Will cloud cover get in the "Great American Eclipse" experience?

A swath of the United States from stretching coast to coast, from Oregon to South Carolina, will have the chance to see the moon completely cross in front of the sun on Monday.

The full eclipse cuts a 70-mile wide path of "totality" across the U.S., and millions are expected to flock for a viewing.

The eclipse — which, unlike the sun, actually moves from West to East — will begin in middle of the morning if you’re in the Pacific Northwest, and head into mid-day and the early afternoon more towards the Southeast, ending around 4 p.m. ET, according to the Weather Channel.

More than 50 million people live within a few hours' drive of the path of totality. NASA

And while the rest of the country will still be able to see at least a partial eclipse, here’s the expected weather forecast — and the best places to view the celestial event.

You’re in luck if you’re up in the Northwest of the country, Frank Giannasca, senior meteorologist at the Weather Channel, said on Sunday.

“The best chances for having a clear viewing would be especially as you come across Oregon, Idaho and into Wyoming,” he said.

Giannasca added that “the areas of most concern” for rain or thunderstorms was “across parts of the central Plains, into parts of upper Midwest.

There may be heavier cloud cover across Nebraska and northern Kansas and Missouri, into the coastal Carolinas, he said.

“In that area there may be more in the way of cloud cover over into the coastal Carolinas, again it’s going to be kind of scattered type of thunderstorm situation,” he said. There may be breaks between the storms he said, offering eclipse aficionados a chance to get in their viewing, he said.

Eric Romberg teaches his sons and Jarrett, 6, left, and John, 7, how to use their eclipse glasses at City Park on Aug. 20, 2017 in Lander, Wyoming. Helen H. Richardson / Denver Post via Getty Images

High pressure was forecast in the Northeast on Monday, potentially bringing clear skies and sunny conditions to the area, especially in New York and New England, according to the Weather Channel.

Giannasca added that even in areas expected to see thunderstorms, there was a chance for the clouds to break.

“The toughest thing is at this time of the year, you tend to have a lot of convective weather — which means storms that pop up here and there, so it does necessarily cover the sky completely, it’s sort of scattered about,” he said.