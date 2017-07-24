Another victim of what authorities are calling a "horrific" human smuggling operation has died, hours before the truck driver accused in the case was due to appear in court.

Officials announced the 10th death Monday morning, a day after making a gruesome discovery: dozens of suspected migrants crammed into the back of an overcrowded, sweltering 18-wheeler in a San Antonio, Texas, parking lot.

Initially, eight were dead when authorities found them, and more than a dozen others were suffering from life-threatening injuries. The two additional deaths happened at the hospital, authorities said.

The suspect, James Mathew Bradley Jr., 60, of Clearwater, Fla., was taken into custody, according to the U.S. attorney's office for western Texas. Bradley was expected to be charged in court at 11 a.m. CT.

He was spotted walking into the courthouse early Monday.

A total of 39 people were found after an unidentified tipster, who had been in the truck, approached a Walmart security guard and asked for water, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters, describing it as a "horrific tragedy."

The Department of Homeland Security was working with local police, he added.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.