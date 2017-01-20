Feedback

Donald Trump will take office as the 45th president of the United States when he's sworn in today at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

NBC News’ special inauguration coverage will be available to live stream on NBCNews.com, YouTube, Roku, FireTV, and AppleTV.

Familiar Transfer of Power Will Usher in a Different Kind of President

America Wakes to Day Trump Becomes President

Dear Mr. President: Letters from the American People

Dear Mr. President: Letters from the American People

Here's Why Democrats Say They're Skipping Trump's Inauguration

Why Democrats Say They're Skipping Trump's Inauguration

In Trump They Trust: Voters Share Why They Voted Trump

In Trump They Trust: Voters Share Why They Voted Trump

All the Performers Confirmed for Donald Trump's Inauguration

Who Is Performing at Trump's Inauguration?

Girl Scouts Defend Their Involvement in Donald Trump Inauguration

Girls Scouts Defend Involvement in Trump Inauguration

In Just a Few Hours...

Eun Kyung Kim

It's White House Moving Day

The sprint begins the moment President Obama leaves the White House Friday morning with his family to head to the inauguration of his successor.

That's when the clock starts at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for 95 staff members, who have roughly five hours to flip the White House for its new owners.

Furniture gets swapped, walls repainted and artwork replaced, all in accordance with the wishes of the incoming first family.

Read more

Marine One for Obamas Set to Depart

It Begins

In Which We Dissect Trump's Style of Speech

When President-elect Donald Trump gives his inaugural address Friday, his advisers say he will outline a vision for "one America."

But whether he can stitch together a compelling and convincing message will rely on something that has become Trump's trademark: his unique way with words.

Putting aside partisan politics — and based on Trump's pattern of speech, his phrasings and diction — does the next president of the United States have a style that can be persuasive enough to bring Americans together?

Did You Know...

Nikita Biryukov

Dresses and Prayer: Inauguration, a Day of Tradition

After an election won by an unconventional candidate, Inauguration Day will likely be a return to traditions that have held for decades, if not longer.

When President-elect Donald Trump meets President Obama at the White House before being sworn in, he will be following an example set in 1877 by Rutherford B. Hayes, who, after a historically contentious election, met with Ulysses S. Grant at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. before heading to the Capitol building.

The morning prayer service the president-elect and incoming First Lady Melania Trump attend at St. John’s Episcopal Church on the morning of Trump’s inauguration was first enshrined as an inaugural tradition by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his wife, Eleanor, when they attended the same service before FDR’s inauguration in 1933.

There are traditions for Melania Trump alone to follow, too. Since William Howard Taft took office, first ladies have been donating their dresses to the Smithsonian Museum’s “The First Ladies Collection.” Melania Trump, a former model, is expected to carry on the tradition.

The luncheon hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies has welcomed every incoming president since 1953, save one. At former President Jimmy Carter’s request, there was no luncheon in 1977.

Even the location of inauguration is a tradition, this one started by Ronald Reagan, who was the first president to be sworn in on the west front of the Capitol building.

The Obama’s have their share of tradition to follow. In addition to meeting the President-elect before the first family and first family to-be head to the Capitol, the Obamas will leave Washington aboard Marine One, as every departing First Family has done since 1977.

The Protest Scene Outside DeploraBall

Did You Know...

Trump Inaugural Address Unlikely to Set Records

When Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on Friday, he will be continuing a tradition with more than 200 years of history behind it.

Every president since George Washington’s election in 1789 has given an address upon (or shortly before) taking the oath of office. But there have been some changes since the 18th century.

The earliest inaugurations were held in the chambers of congress. But during his first inauguration in 1829, Andrew Jackson was sworn into office on the east front portico of the U.S. Capitol.

President Ronald Reagan would later spawn today’s tradition of delivering an address from the Capitol’s west front terrace, overlooking the National Mall and its many inaugural patrons.

While Trump has promised a brief address, it’s unlikely his speech will be shorter than Washington’s second inaugural address, which lasted for all of 135 words and consisted solely of Washington acknowledging his election and pledging to uphold his office and explaining the oath needed to occupy it.

It’s also unlikely that Trump will go the way of William Henry Harrison, who famously delivered the longest inaugural address of any U.S. president without donning a coat on a cold, wet day. He died one month later after contracting pneumonia, becoming the shortest-serving U.S. president and the first to die in office.

The Perks of Donating Big to Trump's Inauguration: Access to the New Administration

The Perks of Donating Big to Trump's Inauguration

The Perks of Donating Big to Trump's Inauguration: Access to the New Administration

The Perks of Donating Big to Trump's Inauguration

Actors, Mayors Rally at Inauguration Eve Anti-Trump Demonstration

Actors, Mayors Rally at Inauguration Eve Anti-Trump Demonstration

Full Coverage: Donald Trump Becomes 45th U.S. President

Full Coverage: Donald Trump Becomes 45th U.S. President

Charts Show How Trump's Cabinet Breaks With Tradition

Charts Show How Trump's Cabinet Breaks With Tradition

Trump Inspires Worry, Skepticism on D.C.'s Historically Black U Street

Trump Inspires Worry on D.C.'s Historically Black U Street

