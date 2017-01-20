When President-elect Donald Trump gives his inaugural address Friday, his advisers say he will outline a vision for "one America."

But whether he can stitch together a compelling and convincing message will rely on something that has become Trump's trademark: his unique way with words.

Putting aside partisan politics — and based on Trump's pattern of speech, his phrasings and diction — does the next president of the United States have a style that can be persuasive enough to bring Americans together?

In theory, sure, neurolinguistic experts tell NBC News. They note that he does have a style of speech that can work in his favor: He appeals to feelings and emotions; he uses imagery in his examples; he puts people into categories that can evoke solidarity (although separation as well); and he meanders from one thought to the next, which might seem incoherent but actually allows listeners to fill in the gaps however they would like.

But, just as effectively, Trump hammers home uncomplicated messages — "make America Great again" or "crooked Hillary" or "inner-city crime" — that regardless of their veracity stick in people's minds. He used one of his signature phrases — "believe me" — about 30 times during the 12 Republican debates and "great" to describe things 23 times during his election victory speech.

Whether things in reality are "great" doesn't entirely matter, said New York University neuroscience professor David Poeppel.

If Trump ends up using a variation of the "one America" theme in his inaugural address over and over, it would play into the concept of belief fixation — or "the tenacious repetition of simple concepts and their linking."

"If I keep saying it," Poeppel said, "it becomes it."

People are susceptible to that type of language, he added, and pairing straightforward adjectives with negative ideas is even more powerful in the brain.

But if Trump truly wants to cast a wide net, according to experts, it would help if he spoke in more detail. Then, Poeppel said, "his communicative style can possibly bring in a broader audience."