Here Are the Major Protests and Rallies for Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Festivities for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration will be a lightning rod mix of celebrations and protests that mark the transition from a long and tumultuous campaign to a new White House administration.

The schedule is packed with more than 60 events planned in Washington, D.C., alone to honor the swearing in of the 45th president.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather at the nation's capital throughout the weekend. Countless more will be coming together across the country. Here is a rundown of the protests and rallies expected to make a splash.

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Event: Bikers for Trump

Date and time: Friday, Jan. 20, 1 p.m.

About: Motorcyclists from across the nation will rally on Pennsylvania Avenue to celebrate Trump's inauguration. Bikers for Trump is the same troupe that made an appearance at the Republican National Convention and at rallies across the country. They plan to sweep the capital by riding from Virginia to Washington, D.C., but their inauguration attendance will come with a major caveat — the bikers are barred from actually riding their motorcycles at the event.

Event: The Women's March on Washington

Date and time: Saturday, Jan. 21. Rally begins at 10 a.m.; march begins at 1:15 pm

About: In what is billed to be the largest event countering the president-elect's inauguration, the Women's March is bringing together a spectrum of advocates representing diverse communities. More than 213,000 people have said on the event's main Facebook page that they plan to attend. The rally will feature a star-studded lineup of celebrities, including Cher, Katy Perry, America Ferrera, Scarlett Johansson, Chelsea Handler, and many more.

Event: 'Sister Marches' around the world

Date and time: Details are listed here

About: Organizers are boasting that as many as 1.3 million people plan to participate in "sister marches" around the world in solidarity with the headlining Women's March on Washington. More than 600 different demonstrations are planned in every major city in the United States and as far away as Australia, South Africa, Japan, Argentina and throughout Europe.

LOS ANGELES

Event: United Against Hate

Date and time: Friday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m. PT

About: Organizers plan to hold a peaceful rally in downtown Los Angeles in a coalition of groups opposing mass deportations, military aggression and racism. Their message: "We will not wait and see what the president-elect will do, instead we will send a clear message, and work together on the issues that affect the people at the local level."

SEATTLE

Event: Resist Trump: Occupy Inauguration

Date and time: Friday, Jan. 20, 5 p.m. PT

About: Immigrant rights advocates are teaming up with progressive organizations to lead demonstrations throughout Seattle. Events kick off with student walkouts planned for noon, followed by rallies and marches peppered through the rest of the day. Organizers are calling for racial and economic justice, dovetailed by a movement to combat the deportations of undocumented immigrants.