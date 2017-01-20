Twitter's peanut gallery was in fine form on inauguration day, providing a heaping great serving of snarky comments and "yuge" laughs.

For some people, the inauguration of Trump as 45th President of the United States seemed so surreal, it was like living in an alternate universe.

So this is what the alternate universe is like — Michelle Ruiz (@michelleruiz) January 20, 2017

And then there was the surprise of hearing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' voice. The justice, who is notorious for his silence, swore in Vice President Mike Pence.

Did James Earl Jones just swear in Pence? — Jared Keller (@jaredbkeller) January 20, 2017

Supreme Court watchers interested to hear Clarence Thomas’ voice. — Philip Bump (@pbump) January 20, 2017

And then it came time for Trump to be sworn into office.

Donald Trump drained the swamp…of Inaugural attendees. — Dave Pell (@davepell) January 20, 2017

Hold on, are the Russians "enemies foreign" or "domestic"? — Euan Rellie (@euanrellie) January 20, 2017

So help me god is right — SOPHIA AMORUSO (@sophiaamoruso) January 20, 2017

How you spot a Trump voter... https://t.co/gFtre4h69v — Gordon Kelly (@GordonKelly) January 20, 2017

But there was happiness, too.

@realDonaldTrump

Thank You

President Trump

I am so happy — Kathy Micale (@KathyMicale) January 20, 2017

@POTUS God Bless America!

It is done. President Trump. So happy!

Now starts the era of rebuilding American ambition and prosperity. — Anthony Mazzella (@MazzellaAnthony) January 20, 2017

when people get butt hurt when you say that you're happy Trump won — Miles (@mileskelley23) January 20, 2017

And no matter who you voted for, a reminder: