Twitter's peanut gallery was in fine form on inauguration day, providing a heaping great serving of snarky comments and "yuge" laughs.
For some people, the inauguration of Trump as 45th President of the United States seemed so surreal, it was like living in an alternate universe.
And then there was the surprise of hearing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' voice. The justice, who is notorious for his silence, swore in Vice President Mike Pence.
And then it came time for Trump to be sworn into office.
But there was happiness, too.
And no matter who you voted for, a reminder: