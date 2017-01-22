New White House Press Secretary Blasts Media Over Crowd Size Reporting

Play Facebook

President Donald Trump's press secretary on Saturday slammed what he called inaccurate tweets and reporting that suggested the crowd gathered to watch Friday's inauguration was far smaller than the one that watched Barack Obama's in 2009.

Sean Spicer in his first briefing since the inauguration also warned the media that "we're going to hold the press accountable" and said Trump doesn't need the press.

"As long as he serves as the messenger for this incredible movement he will take his message directly to the American people, where his focus will always be," Spicer said.

Spicer, who did not take questions from reporters, spent much of his statement condemning a photo and the reporting around it showing big gaps in the crowds on the National Mall on Inauguration Day.

He said white floor coverings to protect the grass "had the effect of highlighting any areas where people were not standing, while in years past the grass eliminated this visual." He claimed the tweeted photo was "intentionally framed" to be misleading.

An estimated 1.8 million people gathered to watch Obama, the nation's first African-American president, be inaugurated in 2009. The size of the crowd Friday is unclear because the National Park Service, which controls the mall, no longer releases official estimates of crowd sizes.

"These attempts to lessen the enthusiasm of the inauguration are shameful and wrong," Spicer said.

The Park Service said the coverings are translucent decking to protect the National Mall turf, part of a five-year, $40 million project that was completed in 2016.

Ari Fleischer, White House press secretary under President George W. Bush, suggested in a Tweet that the strong push back against the crowd size reporting was coming from the top. "This is called a statement you're told to make by the President. And you know the President is watching," Fleischer said on Twitter.

In a Saturday visit to the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Langley, Virginia, Trump also complained about reports on the crowd size and called the media "dishonest."

He was criticized by some for the remarks. Former CIA Director John Brennan through a spokesman called the speech, given in front of a memorial wall honoring agency employees who died in the line of service, "a despicable display of self-aggrandizement."

"Former CIA Director Brennan is deeply saddened and angered at Donald Trump's despicable display of self-aggrandizement in front of CIA's Memorial Wall of Agency heroes. Brennan says that Trump should be ashamed of himself," Nick Shapiro, former deputy chief of staff under Brennan said.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, attacked Trump's public remarks during his CIA visit for giving "little more than a perfunctory acknowledgment" of staffers who have lost their lives on the job.

Spicer said Trump "delivered them a powerful and important message: He told them he has their back, and they were grateful for that." An official press briefing will be held Monday.

Spicer also said Trump has spoken with Canadian prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, who will visit on Oct. 31. British Prime Minister Theresa May will also visit the White House, Spicer said.