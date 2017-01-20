ThanksObama: America Shows Love for Former President Online, on Street

On the same day that businessman Donald Trump officially assumed the presidency, a weeks-long outpouring of appreciation for the outgoing president — Barack Obama — culminated with the hashtag #ThankYouObamas ranking among the biggest trending topics on Twitter.

Washington residents outside the White House holding up "Thanks Obama" signs. Cars passing by honk horns. pic.twitter.com/RGG2rmCF4a — Alexander Panetta (@Alex_Panetta) January 20, 2017

In the months leading up to last November's general election, President Obama's approval ratings began to soar, and with Trump's (somewhat) surprise victory and the backlash from the left that has followed, the 44th commander-in-chief's stock has risen even more with many voters expressing a new found appreciation for his agenda and achievements.

The phrase "Thanks Obama," which began at nearly the beginning of his presidency as a snarky rebuke from conservatives and later evolved into a sarcastic meme, has now morphed yet again into a rallying cry for progressives who lament the end of his presidency, appreciate the work he did, and a fear the almost certain change that will come with a Trump administration.

This one really sums up how the vast majority of Americans feel right now... Thanks to Jenan Steward. #ThanksObama #libertyandjusticeforall pic.twitter.com/oGgLSNCg5w — Michigan Resistance (@michresist) January 18, 2017

Went for a bike ride in DC this morning to reflect on @POTUS Obama's last day in office after 8 great years. #ThanksObama #bikedc @Strava pic.twitter.com/gTXfLB3Wt5 — Christopher Jones (@cjonesuva) January 19, 2017

Not only has "Thanks Obama" inspired its own Twitter account, but it has appeared in on signs at pro-Obama and Affordable Care Act events (like one that occurred outside the White House on Thursday), as well as a bevy of social media posts from both prominent and average Americans.

Among the attributes and sentiments that have been shared are:

An appreciation for his temperament.

My president is kind

My president is intelligent

My president is tactful

My president is resilient



My president is black#ThanksObama pic.twitter.com/lhlRw2npFm — Ahsante Bean (@AhsanteB) January 19, 2017

#ThankYouOBama

Obama leaves office & takes with him the grace, dignity, and temperament needed to lead our country.https://t.co/uJnicPDlfM pic.twitter.com/qdAFXWPZcn — Gregory Allen (@GregoryGAllen) January 20, 2017

Highlights of his legislative successes.

Contrasts with the incoming commander-in-chief.

“I don’t know if it’s ever been done before,” Trump says of inauguration concert at Lincoln Memorial. Here’s Obama doing it in 2009. pic.twitter.com/Ni7d7M0HD5 — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 19, 2017

Crowd for Trump's inaugural concert: 10,000

Crowd for Obama's inaugural concert: 400,000 pic.twitter.com/Djj22adX49 — Emma Evans (@TrancewithMe) January 20, 2017

An outpouring of affection for the outgoing first family.

#ThankYouObamas for filling us with hope.



Yes we can. Yes we did. Yes we will. pic.twitter.com/PP3knFknd8 — Beth Rader (@BethRader) January 20, 2017

Thank you for appealing to our better angels with your grace, courage, and class. #ThankYouObamas pic.twitter.com/xfVgS68ujn — Mike Gibbs (@Mikeggibbs) January 20, 2017

And who can forget all the adorable photos of Obama and children from the past eight years?

As the nation watches another peaceful transfer of power, Obama can take comfort in the fact that in addition to his formidable approval rating, he will be leaving the White House with a lot of fans lamenting his departure and celebrating his legacy.