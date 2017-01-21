LONDON - From Sydney to San Diego and from Bangkok to Brooklyn, hundreds of thousands of women around the world were marching Saturday on the first full day of President Trump's term in office.

Cities across the globe saw placards and gatherings in support of the Women's March on Washington, which was expected to be attended by as many as 200,000 people.

Intentionally juxtaposed one day after the inauguration, the D.C. march aimed to send a clear message to the newly minted administration: women's rights are human rights.

Demonstrators drove up to 40 hours in cars and buses, and on flights.

Rose Wurm got on her bus at 7 a.m. in Hagerstown, Maryland, ready for the ride to Washington and the Women's March.

The 64-year-old retired medical secretary from Bedford, Pennsylvania, carried two signs. One asks President Donald Trump to stop tweeting. Another asks him to fix ex-President Barack Obama's health care law, rather than get rid of it.

Wurm was riding one of the roughly 1,800 buses that have registered to park in Washington on Saturday. That translates into nearly 100,000 people coming for the march just by bus.

One company has buses coming from more than 200 cities in 26 states.

At New York City's Penn Station, about 200-300 women gathered before dawn to board an Amtrak train to the capital. "If you think we were nasty before, just you wait," read one handmade sign.

Around the world, many other had already taken to the streets.

"We want to send the sign to the women in the U.S. that we are all in this together," Stef Vogt said as she marched in Sydney, Australia - one of the first cities to see protests.

Tens of thousands took part in London, including many wearing pink knitted hats.

In the Thai capital Bangkok, women wore pink and carried banners saying "Bridges not walls."

Back in Washington D.C., many marching said they haven't been politically involved in the past, but the nature of this election awakened their civic activism.

"It made me realize that the things I thought were enough to focus on, which I had been focusing on my life to that point, which were really raising my daughter, doing my job, paying the bills, and so on, were not enough at all," said Traci Feit Love, an attorney who started the Lawyers for Good Government Group after the election. "I felt a sense of personal responsibility to do something about what was going on, the direction the country was going."

After a particularly vitriolic campaign complete with boasts of sexual assault, racial and religious stereotyping, much of the country was left with a sour taste in the mouth after the result.

"We are confronted with the question of how to move forward in the face of national and international concern and fear," reads the March's mission. "The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonized, and threatened many of us…in the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore."

Personal motivations for demonstrators ranged from immigrant to reproductive rights.

While the March comes on the first day of Trump's presidency, it is not meant to be anti-Trump according to some demonstrators.

"I wouldn't call it an anti-Trump march, I would call it a "We Are Watching You Trump" kind of march, said Ayesha Ahmed, who came to Washington D.C on a bus from Chicago with the Muslim Women's Alliance. "We know you said many things on the campaign trail. Are you going to act on all those things and help congress pass the racist, bigoted legislation? Or are you going to go back on those things and actually be a president for all of America?"

But others carried signs directly addressing Trump. "America does not get on her knees for a tyrant," said one placard.

The march began as the brainchild of a retired attorney in Hawaii who wanted to organize a small protest with a few friends following the election. The idea went viral and quickly became a global movement with over 300 sister marches taking place in all 50 states as well as in over 50 international cities including Paris, Nairobi, and Tokyo.

"It's become a global movement, an outlet, inspiring people all over the world to fight for equality and social justice," said Tina Cassidy, one of the organizers of the sister marches. "Women everywhere are standing up."

Several celebrities, such as Chelsea handler, Amy Schumer and Jessica Chastain were expected to be in attendance to lend their support to the cause.