Your Tech Guide to the Inauguration

Are you ready for the Inauguration?

Whether you're going to Washington D.C., watching while you work or are looking for some tech distractions, here's your tech-ed out guide to the historic weekend.

What Do I Need to Know If I'm Going?

An estimated one million people packed into a relatively tiny space has the potential to be a nightmare when it comes to cellphone service, and of course, getting those all-important Instagram photos posted.

Mobile providers have been laying the groundwork ahead of time to beef up their coverage on inauguration day, ensuring everything runs smoothly.

That includes rolling out COWs — cells on wheels — to help boost data capacity in the days leading up to the inauguration, and of course on the big day.

This is a challenge that has only gotten bigger since President Obama's first inauguration, when only 10 percent of the U.S. population were smartphone users, according to Verizon. That number today is estimated to be 88 percent, according to the carrier.

That means Verizon and their competitors T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint are getting ready to handle some major Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram action.

Oh, and those devices won't charge themselves. Consider keeping them on low power mode or traveling with a portable power pack, such as a Mophie.

Where Can I Watch?

Friday is of course a work day for most of America, but that doesn't mean our eyes still won't be glued to inauguration coverage. You can watch the live stream while you work by going to NBCNews.com or via YouTube, Roku, FireTV, and AppleTV.

Help! How Can I Avoid Inauguration Coverage?

Well, you can start by trying the Trump Filter, which we can't promise will keep you fully insulated for the next four years, but may provide some sort of reprieve. The Chrome extension works to block the 45th President's name from your browsing. You can also adjust a filter depending on how little Trump you'd like to see.

There are also number of apps that will lead you through guided meditations that can help you regain some zen. Check out Headspace, The Mindfulness App: Meditation for Everyone or the Take a Break app, to name a few.

What if I'd Like to Find a Protest March?

Want to make your voice heard? If you can't make it to the Women's March on Washington on Saturday (which is also of course for men, too), there are "sister marches" all around the country — and world — that you can join.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 616 marches were planned, with more than 1.36 million people who said they plan to attend and show their support that women's rights are human rights. You can find a march here.

Can't make it but still want to get involved? You can tag photos on social media to @womensmarch or use the hashtags #WomensMarch, #WhyIMarch and #IMarchFor to explain why you're showing solidarity.