Iraqi forces continued their advance into the ISIS-held western area of the country's second-largest city on Tuesday, closing in on Mosul's strategic airport.

On Monday, Iraqi troops engaged in heavy fighting with ISIS militants in the village of Abu Saif, as they sought to take control of a hill overlooking the airport. Helicopters pounded the militants' positions with rockets.

The Iraqi military aims to take control of the airport itself, to use it as a close support base as the offensive moves beyond the outskirts of Mosul.

Iraqi rapid response forces are seen through a shattered glass window of a military vehicle south of Mosul on Monday. Alaa Al-Marjani / Reuters

The operation involves Iraqi army troops and militarized police, backed by air power provided by a U.S.-led coalition.

U.S. special operations troops are also embedded with some Iraqi units and thousands of U.S. troops are in the country providing logistical and other support.

The offensive is part of a wider campaign which began in November, that has already driven ISIS fighters from the eastern half of the city. ISIS seized Mosul in 2014 and it is now the last urban center in Iraq controlled by the group.

As the operation began Sunday, Iraqi forces dropped leaflets over the city urging ISIS fighters to surrender.

The risk of civilian casualties as the operation progresses into the heart of Mosul will increase significantly. There are 750,000 civilians in the western section of the city, according to the United Nations.