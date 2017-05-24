MANILA, Philippines — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte placed 22 million people under military rule as ISIS-linked militants battled troops in a southern city after a raid targeting a top terrorist suspect went wrong.

Archbishop Socrates Villegas later told the Associated Press that a priest and more than a dozen churchgoers and staff were also taken hostage from a Catholic cathedral by gunmen in Marawi City.

Military vehicles carrying government troops head to reinforce Marawi City in the southern Philippines on Wednesday. ROMEO RANOCO / Reuters

Duterte on Tuesday declared martial law on Mindanao island — which is the size of South Korea — after the militants occupied parts of the city. He cut short a trip Moscow to deal with the crisis.

The extremists seized the city hall, a hospital and a jail and burned a Catholic church and a college. ISIS flags were hoisted as the militants took over streets and bridges as they sought to block troops from entering the area.

Officials said several militants were killed in the fighting in the largely Muslim city of more than 200,000 people, which is about 520 miles south of Manila.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said a gunbattle was sparked when troops raided the hideout of a top terrorist suspect on Tuesday.

The operation was aimed at capturing Isnilon Hapilon, a leader of the Abu Sayyaf group notorious for piracy, banditry and for kidnapping and beheading Westerners.

Abu Sayyaf militant Isnilon Hapilon is on the FBI's "most wanted terrorist" list. The State Department has offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest. FBI

Hapilon, an Arabic-speaking Islamic preacher known for his expertise on commando assaults, pledged allegiance to ISIS in 2014.

The U.S. has offered a bounty of $5 million for Hapilon's arrest since 2001.

The raid prompted the militants to call for reinforcements from an allied group, the Maute. Some 50 gunmen managed to enter the city, according to the Associated Press.

Both the Maute and Abu Sayyaf have pledged allegiance to ISIS, and have proved fierce opponents for the military.

Troops sealed off major entry and exit points to prevent Hapilon from escaping, military chief of staff Gen. Eduardo Ano said on Wednesday.

A map showing the location of Marawi City in the Philippines. Google Maps

"We will conduct house-to-house clearing and do everything to remove the threat there. We can do that easily," Ano said, but added it was more difficult in an urban setting because of the need to avoid civilian casualties.

Duterte is a native of Mindanao, an impoverished region beset by decades of unrest by separatist and Marxist guerrillas. He has repeatedly warned the area was at risk of "contamination" by ISIS fighters driven out of Iraq and Syria.

He declared martial rule for 60 days in the entire Mindanao region.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Pavel Golovkin / AP

Duterte said the situation would be similar to the tough 1970s rule of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, remembered by many Filipinos as one of the darkest chapters of their recent history.

"I said I would be harsh and I warned everybody not to force my hand into it," Duterte said. "I have to do it to preserve the republic."

Martial law allows Duterte to harness the armed forces to carry out arrests, searches and detentions more rapidly.

But human rights groups have expressed fears that martial law powers could further embolden Duterte, whom they have accused of allowing extrajudicial killings of thousands of drug suspects in a crackdown on illegal drugs.