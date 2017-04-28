Arkansas Executes Kenneth Williams, 4th Lethal Injection in a Week

LITTLE ROCK —Arkansas put convicted killer Kenneth Williams to death Thursday night— the last of a controversial series of executions carried out as the state moved to carry out the sentences before its supply of a lethal injection drug expired.

Arkansas Department of Correction Spokesman Solomon Graves said that the lethal injection was administered at 10:52 p.m. local time (11:52 p.m. ET) and Williams was declared dead at 11:05 p.m.

Williams, 38, was scheduled to die at 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m. ET) via lethal injection at the Cummins Unit, where the state's death chamber is housed, about 75 miles south of Little Rock.

A reporter for The Associated Press who witnessed the execution said Williams appeared to convulse and jerk over the span of around 10 to 20 seconds after the sedative midazolam, the drug expiring at the end of the month, was administered.

A jury sentenced Williams to death for the 1999 murder of 57-year-old Cecil Boren, a former warden of the prison where Williams was executed.

Williams in a statement apologized to the families of his victims — which include Boren, a man he killed in a crash during a police pursuit, and a cheerleader he murdered in 1998.

"I was more than wrong. The crimes I perpetrated against you all was senseless, extremely hurtful and inexcusable. I humbly beg your forgiveness and pray you find the peace, healing and closure you all deserve," Williams, who calls himself a preacher, said in the statement

J.R. Davis, a spokesman for Arkansas' governor, described the convulsions during the execution as "involuntary muscular reaction to the midazolam" and he said medical community says it is not unusual. Davis said Gov. Asa Hutchinson is unlikely to ask for a review.

Williams' execution was delayed more than three hours because of attempts by his lawyers before a state court and the U.S. Supreme Court to stop it. Shortly after 10 p.m. the U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop the execution.

For Williams' last meal, he asked for the sacrament of communion to be provided by his spiritual adviser.

Because of the atypical request, ADC also provided the same tray of food given to the other prisoners at the Cummins Unit. The meal consisted of two pieces of fried chicken, barbecue beans, sweet rice, whole kernel corn, stewed, seasoned tomatoes, two cinnamon rolls, two cookies, four slices of bread and fruit punch.

Death Row inmate at the Arkansas Department of Correction, Kenneth Williams. AP

Williams had been serving a life sentence for the Dec. 1998 murder of a University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff cheerleader. Then 20, the inmate escaped after only serving a month at the Cummins Unit by hiding inside a barrel of pig slop a garbage truck removed from the prison grounds.

The former gang member shot and killed Boren, stole his truck, led police on a high-speed pursuit and killed another man, Michael Greenwood, in a resulting car accident.

"Up to the neck in defiance, even after being given my first life without parole sentence, rebel to the core, I escaped Cummins Maximum Security prison Oct. 3, 1999 and before being apprehended 24 hours later in another state, I foolishly ended two more lives," Williams testified during his clemency hearing, which was denied earlier this month.

The family of one of Williams' victims has requested that he receive clemency from the governor, but they were not able to testify at his parole board hearing. They requested a meeting with Gov. Hutchinson.

"If we met, you would know our wishes are sincere," wrote Kayla Greenwood, the daughter of Williams' final victim. "If we sat and talked about loss and forgiveness from where we sit, you might also forgive Mr. Williams and spare his life."

The Greenwood family also brought Williams' daughter and granddaughter to the prison, so that they could meet him before his possible death. Williams in his statement Thursday thanked the Greenwood family for what he called "acts of grace, forgiveness and mercy" they showed to him.

Hutchinson said in a statement earlier Thursday that while he noted the forgiving nature of the Greenwoods, he felt compelled by duty.

"Her letter certainly has an impact," he said, "however my responsibility is to look at the totality of the case including the view of all the victims and the interest of justice."

Other victim families do contend that this execution is the only way for their loss to be fully punctuated. The Boren family wanted the execution to be carried out.

Since entering prison, Williams has written two books: his autobiography and a book that warns against gang life. He also became an ordained Christian minister and said he has come to terms with the punishment for his crimes.

"I accept full responsibility and accountability for my crimes," Williams testified during his clemency hearing. "That would be Christ in me, enabling me to embrace justice — not fear it."