A Georgia man convicted of murdering the doctor who delivered him into the world is pressing last-minute appeals on the eve of his execution, arguing a firing squad would be a more humane way to die than the lethal injection the state has planned.

Late last week, a federal judge shot down J.W. "Boy" Ledford Jr.'s bid to postpone his execution, finding he failed to show a syringe of pentobarbital would lead to an excruciating death and chiding him for waiting until days before the execution to make his claim.

J.W. Ledford Jr. is scheduled to be executed Tuesday. Georgia Department of Corrections

Now Ledford — on death row for the 1992 stabbing death of Dr. Harry Johnston — has asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals for a reprieve.

Much of the debate about execution drugs across the nation has centered on midazolam, a sedative that has been used in several lethal injections that did not go as planned.

Georgia plans to use pentobarbital, seen as a more reliable drug, to induce unconsciousness and then death. But the inmate's lawyers argued that because he has been taking a prescription drug to treat nerve pain for years, the pentobarbital won't work as intended.

"Accordingly, there is a substantial risk that Mr. Ledford will be aware and in agony as the pentobarbital attacks his respiratory system, depriving his brain, heart, and lungs of oxygen as he drowns in his own saliva," they wrote in court papers.

Court rulings require prisoners challenging one execution method to offer an alternative, and Ledford suggested a firing squad, even though Georgia law doesn't include that as a method of execution.

The state offered analysis from its own expert, who said the amount of pentobarbital in the injection "is more than sufficient" to cause death without pain regardless of Ledford's past use of a nerve drug.

Ledford, 45, also has asked the state parole board for clemency — citing a horrific childhood in an abusive home, early exposure to drugs and alcohol, an allegedly low IQ, and his remorse.

"He does not try to hide away from the harm he caused and is open with anyone he knows about the pain and about his sadness for the family," his attorneys wrote in the clemency application.

"His son says that when he finally asked his father if he did what they said, his father looked him straight in the eye and said, yes, and that he was sorry and when you take a man's life you can never give it back."

Ledford killed Johnston after the doctor gave him a ride; the victim was nearly decapitated. He then went to the doctor's home and tied up and robbed his wife; she has since died.

"I've seen the pictures," said Conasauga District Attorney Bert Poston, who presented the state's case for execution to the parole board.

"I've been doing this for 25 years and I've handled a lot of murder cases and I can't think of many that come close."