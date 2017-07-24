Father Lawrence Hummer had been told the lethal injection of Dennis McGuire would probably take about five minutes. Just about that much time had passed when something ghastly happened.

"He started struggling for breath," said Hummer, who knew McGuire from masses he celebrated for Ohio's Catholic death-row prisoners and volunteered to be a witness at his January 2014 execution.

"I was trying to calm his children down when all of a sudden I heard audible gagging. I thought it was another witness, but when I looked back to [McGuire], he was the one gagging," Hummer said. "Your instinct is to help or stop it, but of course nobody could do a thing."

Dennis McGuire gasped and heaved during his execution, according to witnesses. Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

According to multiple witnesses, McGuire gasped, snorted and heaved for up to 15 minutes before he was finally pronounced dead, ending Ohio's longest execution — and its first using an untested two-drug cocktail.

More than three years later, Ohio has not put another prisoner to death. But after a tangled journey through the court system and an international search for chemicals, that could be about to change.

Unless the U.S. Supreme Court steps in, child-killer Ronald Phillips will be strapped to a gurney at the state prison in Lucasville on Wednesday evening and given an injection of three chemicals — one of which was used on McGuire and in several other executions that did not go as planned.

Phillips, 44, was convicted of raping and beating to death his girlfriend's daughter, Sheila Marie Evans, in 1993. The Ohio parole board said it was "clearly among the worst of the worst capital crimes."

Ronald Phillips' execution is scheduled for Wednesday. Uncredited / AP

"Its depravity is self-evident," the panel said in denying clemency. "Words cannot convey the barbarity of the crime. It is simply unconscionable."

Phillips was originally scheduled to die in 2013, but Ohio ran out of the drug it used, the barbituate pentobarbital, and was unable to buy more because opponents of capital punishment convinced pharmaceutical companies to stop selling it to executioners.

The state adopted a new protocol: the sedative midazolam, followed by a massive dose of the opioid hydromorphone. Phillips would have been the first to receive it, but he won a delay with a request to donate his organs to relatives.

The state eventually rejected the donation idea, but it bought Phillips some time. The result was that in the meantime, McGuire became the first and only Ohio inmate executed with the experimental combination.

A review by prison officials concluded that McGuire — who raped and fatally stabbed a woman who was eight months pregnant — did not suffer any distress. But after McGuire's family sued and midazolam came under fire for botched executions elsewhere, Ohio abandoned the two-drug injection.

Its plan was to instead use a drug it relied on for more than a dozen years, sodium thiopental. But that drug is no longer made in the United States, and the Food and Drug Administration warned the state to drop plans to import it from overseas.

Switching gears, Ohio then adopted a three-drug injection that several other states have been using: midazolam for sedation, following by a paralytic and the heart-stopping potassium chloride.

Despite its newfound popularity — Arkansas used it to kill four prisoners in eight days — the formula is controversial. Critics say midazolam doesn't protect inmates against the pain of the other two drugs and thus violates the constitutional protection against cruel and unusual punishment.

A challenge out of Oklahoma was taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to ban midazolam. But in January, a federal magistrate judge halted plans to restart executions, finding the use of the sedative created "a substantial risk of serious harm."

An appeals panel upheld that ruling, but was then reversed in a decision by the full court, which gave Ohio the green light to move ahead with Phillips' execution. Although he and other inmates have appealed to the nation's highest court, chances for a reprieve are increasingly slim.

In a response to Phillips' appeal, Ohio's attorney general argued its latest formula has a reliable track record.

"Ohio, a late adopter of the midazolam three-drug protocol, chose it only after it was adopted by several States, used in over a dozen prior executions, authorized by many courts, and upheld by this Court," the state wrote in its brief.

Not all the executions have been problem-free, however, as 15 pharmacologists pointed out in a brief filed Monday. Last year, witnesses in Alabama reported that Ronald Bert Smith coughed and heaved for 13 minutes. Arizona swore off midazolam after Joseph Wood took two hours to die after getting the same kind of injection used on McGuire.

The coalition Ohioans to Stop Execution says it's just too risky for Ohio to restart its execution machinery with midazolam in the mix. It delivered petitions signed by 100,000 state residents to Gov. John Kasich's office on Monday.

Last week, the group released a statement from a retired judge who headed a court-appointed task force on the death penalty in Ohio and who complained that most of the panel's major recommendations have not been implemented — although none of those centered on execution drugs.

The state is saying little beyond its legal papers. Kasich's office referred inquiries to the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, which issued a brief statement: "Ohio intends to fulfill its statutory obligation of carrying out court-ordered executions in a lawful, humane and dignified manner."

The last time the state came close to executing Phillips, a prison medical team had trouble identifying a good spot for the injection, he later told a court.

"I guess the Lord hid my veins from them," he said.

Whatever happens Wednesday could have implications for the future of executions in Ohio. If there's a glitch or worse, prison officials will be under pressure to once again retool the protocol. If it unfolds as planned, the state will have momentum to move forward with more executions.

That's a prospect Hummer, the Catholic priest who witnessed McGuire's execution, dreads. He said he is still haunted by what he witnessed in the death house three years ago.

"It was a horrendous experience," he said. "It's something that never goes away."

He may be called upon to do it again.

"I have two guys who come to mass every week who are due to be executed next year, and I told them, 'I'll be there for you if you wish,'" Hummer said. "I can't abandon the guys I've been with. I mean, how can I not do it?"