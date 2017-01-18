A Virginia man who confessed to the horrific drug-fueled murders of a couple and their two young daughters will be put to death Wednesday night barring a last-minute reprieve by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Dozens of mental health experts appealed for clemency for Ricky Gray, arguing he had been damaged by a childhood filled with merciless beatings and rape, but Gov. Terry McAuliffe decided not to spare his life.

"It is the Governor's responsibility to ensure that the laws of the Commonwealth are properly carried out unless circumstances merit a stay or commutation of the sentence," McAuliffe said in a statement. "After extensive review and deliberation, I have found no such circumstances."

Ricky Gray is escorted from the county courthouse in Culpeper, Virginia, following his preliminary hearing in 2007. Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star via AP

The governor's denial means that Gray's last chance lies with an appeal before the nation's high court challenging Virginia's use of the controversial drug midazolam for his lethal injection, which has been used in several executions that did not go as planned.

If that fails, Gray will become the second prisoner executed in the U.S. this year.

He was sentenced to death in connection with a 2006 quadruple murder of a well-known Richmond family, musician Bryan Harvey, wife Kathryn and their children, 9-year-old Stella and 4-year-old Ruby.

Kathryn and Bryan Harvey pose in their store in Richmond, Virginia, on May 17, 1996. Alexa Welch / Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP

The crime began as a home-invasion robbery and ended in a paroxysm of unimaginable violence. Gray, in the midst of a PCP binge, cut the victims' throats, then bludgeoned them before setting the house ablaze.