LONDON — The leader of the right-wing UK Independence Party Paul Nuttall said on Sunday he would not be suspending election campaigning in the wake of the London Bridge attacks, four days before a national election.

Other parties have suspended campaigning after seven people were killed by militants who drove a van at high speed into pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed revelers in the nearby Borough Market area on Saturday.

"Disrupting our democracy is what the extremists want," said Nuttall, whose party is best-known for its anti-EU stance, on his Twitter account.

Britain's general election was scheduled to still take place on Thursday.

"Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process, so those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow and the general election will go ahead as planned on Thursday," Prime Minister Theresa May said.