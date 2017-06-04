Police in Manchester said additional security will be in place for a concert benefiting victims of a late May suicide bombing outside an Ariana Grande show, following the attacks in London that claimed seven lives.

"There are two large-scale events taking place in Greater Manchester today and we would like to assure people that these will still take place, but with additional security in place to ensure the safety of everyone," Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan said in a statement on Sunday.

One of Sunday's major events is the One Love charity concert featuring Grande and others to benefit the victims of the May 22 suicide bombing that took place outside the pop star's concert.

The second is a friendly charity match for Manchester Untied footballer Michael Carrick, in honor of his long career at the club.

In London on Saturday, seven people were killed in what authorities have called a terrorist incident that involved a vehicle ramming into pedestrians on London Bridge and attackers stabbing people in nearby Borough Market. The three attackers were shot and killed by police.

Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, said in a statement on Twitter Sunday morning that the concert "will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose."

"We must not be afraid, and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly," Braun said.

Manchester police said security at both events will include a "significant number of officers from both GMP and colleagues from other forces, some of which will be armed." Additional checks will be done on bags, and the public is urged to leave them at home.

"Please remain vigilant at all times and report anything suspicious that causes you concern" to an anti-terrorist hotline, Shewan said.

The May 22 suicide bombing outside the Manchester Arena killed 22 people and injured dozens more, including children. Police have called the bombing a terror attack.

"Praying for London," Grande said on Twitter Saturday night.

Phil Helsel reported from Los Angeles.