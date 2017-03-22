LONDON — Three people were killed and 20 others wounded Wednesday after a terrorist attack at Britain's Parliament sent crowds of tourists and lawmakers fleeing for safety.

The victims included a police officer stabbed at the House of Commons who died despite the efforts of doctors and a passing government minister to save him.

Two other victims were struck by a 4x4 vehicle that plowed into people walking on nearby Westminster Bridge. Some of the wounded pedestrians suffered "catastrophic" injuries, doctors said.

A woman was pulled alive from the River Thames below the bridge with serious injuries.

The assailant, thought to be acting alone, was brought to the ground by a gunshot and also died.

"We've declared this as a terrorist incident and the counter-terrorism command are carrying out a full-scale investigation into the events today," Mark Rowley, Britain's most senior counter-terrorism officer, told reporters.

Lawmakers were kept on lockdown inside the House of Commons while police secured the scene, and tourists were trapped on the nearby London Eye wheel.

Steve Voake, 55, a children's author who was visiting London for the day, told NBC News that he was walking over the bridge when he heard screaming.

"I thought it was a road accident. There was lots of panic and confusion. Then I saw a shoe on the ground. I one body on one side of the road and one body face down in the water with blood all around it."

Colleen Anderson, a junior doctor at nearby St. Thomas' Hospital, said: "There were some with minor injuries, some catastrophic. Some had injuries they could walk away from or who have life-changing injuries."

Journalists based at the Parliament reported hearing gunshots shortly after 2:30 p.m. local time (10:30 a.m. ET) and were told to stay in their offices.

A former government minister, Grant Shapps, said police had ordered lawmakers to crawl for cover as the incident unfolded. Some tweeted from inside the House of Commons debating chamber where they were held while police secured the scene.

Eyewitness Daniel Velasco, 18, a medical student, saw the aftermath from nearby Westminster subway station.

He told NBC News: "I saw someone being put on a stretcher, then a helicopter landed. The police told me this guy had a knife, that's why they shot him."

A woman lies injured on Westminster Bridge. Toby Melville / Reuters

Journalist Quentin Letts, who was inside Parliament, told MSNBC that he had witnessed one of the incidents from his office.

"I saw a fairly thick-set man wearing black clothes running through the open gates, the security gates where people drive their cars," Letts said. "He seemed to have something in his hand, maybe a knife, maybe a stick.

Letts added: "He started beating a policeman who had fallen over on the ground. The policeman managed to shake him off and the attacker then ran towards the entrance of the House of Commons ... and he got about 15 yards before the authorities responded."

Letts said police officers had acted "incredibly fast."

— Joe Watts (@JoeWatts_) March 22, 2017

Camilla Tominey, a journalist who works for Britain's Express newspaper, was also inside the complex at the time and told MSNBC that she heard gunshots before "police told us to 'run, run, run'."

George Nuth, 21, told NBC News he was walking towards nearby Westminster Abbey at the time of the attack.

"We saw loads of people ducking down," he said. "It must've been a tour group, around 20 or 30 people, and police or security were telling people to run. A policeman said to us: 'Stop dawdling if you don't want to get shot.'"

Radoslaw Sikorski, a former Polish lawmaker, said he had seen pedestrians knocked down by the vehicle on Westminster Bridge.

A car on Westminster Bridge has just mowed down at least 5 people. pic.twitter.com/tdCR9I0NgJ — Radosław Sikorski (@sikorskiradek) March 22, 2017

Streets around nearby Downing Street, which serves as both the home and office of British Prime Minister Theresa May, were evacuated.

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said high school students from his country were among the injured. In a tweet Wednesday, he offered support to the British as well as to "the French students wounded, their families and their schoolmates."

The incident comes on the first anniversary of the terror attacks in the Belgian city of Brussels that killed 32 people.

Lawmaker Barry Sheerman tweeted a picture from inside the House of Commons during the lockdown.

— Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) March 22, 2017

Bill Kearns, 58, from New York, was visiting a nephew who works in the Parliament.

"We were walking up Embankment heading towards Parliament and then there were lots of people starting to run towards us," he told NBC News. "We tried to get a hold of our nephew straight away, we were worried about him, texting him … and he said: 'Get away from Parliament as fast as you can.'"