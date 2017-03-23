A Utah man celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary in London was among those killed in Wednesday's attack outside the U.K. Parliament, his family and church said.

Kurt Cochran and his wife, Melissa, had stopped in London during a tour of Europe and were planning to return home Thursday, a family spokesman said in a statement.

Melissa was seriously injured, the spokesman, Clint Payne, said in a statement distributed by the Church of Latter Day Saints.

"Our family is heartbroken," Payne said.

He added: "Kurt will be greatly missed, and we ask for privacy as our family mourns and as Melissa recovers from her injuries."

Details of how the couple was caught in Wednesday carnage, in which two other victims died and 29 were injured, was not immediately clear.

The attacker, a suspected extremist, plowed a rental vehicle into a crowd of people walking on Westminster Bridge, crashed into a railing outside the House of Commons, then fatally stabbed a police officer before armed officers shot him dead.

The officer, Constable Keith Palmer, was a member of a unit that protects Parliament and other government buildings. The married father was a military veteran, officials said.

Also killed was a mother-of-two who was hit by a bus as she ran to safety.

Three French children on a school trip and two Romanian citizens were among those wounded.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in London said the American government would help any U.S. citizens affected by the attack.