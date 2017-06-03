LONDON — Ariana Grande surprised injured fans of the Manchester bombing attack Friday by visiting them in hospital.

The pop star visited the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, chatting and posing for selfies with the injured children.

Pictures of smiling young girls propped up in hospital beds next to the pop star circulated on social media.

Grande returned to the city Friday, more than a week after suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 and injured dozens more at her concert on May 22.

She has returned to headline the One Love charity concert for victims of the attack on Sunday.

Jaden Farrell Mann, a young Manchester survivor, tweeted pictures of the pop star along with the message "I got to meet my queen today. Love you @Arianagrande."

Lauren Thorpe, the mother of 8-year-old Lily Harrison, tweeted a picture of the pair hugging, writing: "Tonight's visit from @ArianaGrande was amazing. Just the lift all the kids (and parents) needed! What an absolute angel!"

Around 130,000 are due to attend the benefit concert on Sunday which will feature performances from other stars including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Coldplay.

Tickets for the show sold out within minutes and the proceeds will raise money for victims and their families.

Police now believe Abedi acted alone in the days before the attack but are still working to establish whether he was part of a wider network.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Manchester Friday in relation to the investigation.

In total 17 people have been arrested. Six people have since been released without charge and 11 men remain in custody for questioning.

Prince William was also in Manchester Friday to pay tribute to the victims of the attack. He visited police headquarters, a hospital and then attended a service at Manchester Cathedral.